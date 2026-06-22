Switzerland vs Canada predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1.5pts Switzerland to win at 7/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Group B played out two high-scoring contests on Thursday, although they were far from similar in terms of how they played out. Canada hit a subpar Qatar side for six. Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Convincing wins is where the comparison ends as one played out in a far more unexpected manner. Little separated the two sides in Switzerland's game. Remarkably, it was 0-0 in the 73rd minute yet five goals and a red card followed in an unexpected and very uncharacteristic Bosnian collapse - they did score a belter to make it 3-1 in added time though. They'll be fine with a meeting against Qatar awaiting. Canada netted three in each half of their game with their opponents receiving a red either side of the break too.

What the final 20 minutes or so showed us is the strength of this Swiss attack once it gets up and running. They are an experienced tournament side and, like others, have seemingly warmed into this World Cup. They should have beaten Qatar in the first match but that was down to their own complacency far more than any opponent tactical genius. The second contest played out as expected for 70 or so minutes with Bosnia a really tough side to break down and beat - yet Switzerland, aided by a red card, did it and more. Even with a home Canadian crowd behind them, I'm siding with the SWITZERLAND WIN which is a slightly bigger price than their odds to come out on top in Group B. Against a high-pressing side in Bosnia, Canada looked uncomfortable and really only started to pose a threat in attack when they went behind. More clinical finishing from their opponents would have killed the game off.

With less time on the ball, Jesse Marsch's side may come unstuck against a team possessing better individual quality throughout. The lively Switzerland attack should catch them out by breaking forward with pace on turnovers. Take nothing away from Canada's demolition job of Qatar but it is a side who were regarded as one of, if not the, worst at the tournament before a ball was kicked and yes, I know they somehow snatched something from Switzerland. The hosts will naturally be on a high given their start to the tournament and will feature in the knockout stages, even if it's not officially tagged as such yet - it's 1/1000 they progress beyond Group B. They should have to settle for a runners-up spot though, which is an achievement still. Even if Canada have impressed so far, I'm happier to side with tournament experience.