South Africa vs Canada predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 2pts Aubrey Modiba to commit 2+ fouls at 13/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Aubrey Modiba to commit 3+ fouls at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Red card in the match at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 40/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday TV: TBC Live odds, form and stats

After their showing in the curtain raiser against Mexico, South Africa looked like no-hopers but by hook or by crook, they have reached the knock out stages of the World Cup. Bafana Bafana lost that game 2-0, had two men sent off and only mustered an expected-goals (xG) of 0.07. Yet thanks to a little bit of luck, the ambiguity of the expanded tournament and some decent spells in their next two games, they’ve secured this round-of-32 clash with Canada.

Czechia were 1-0 up against South Africa heading into the final 10 minutes of their second group game, and although they enjoyed the majority of possession, Hugo Broos side struggled to create anything of note. Then they got a penalty which Teboho Mokoena converted and on the balance of play, a draw was probably fair. Heading into the final clash with South Korea, a point would have been enough for the Taegeuk Warriors to progress. I can only assume this was the reason Myung-Bo Hong made the galling decision to drop a fit Son Heung-min to the bench. Bafana Bafana capitalised, ending a six-month spell without a win. Now tournament co-hosts Canada await in Los Angeles. After failing to top Group B, the Canucks don’t have the home advantage and have also been put on what looks like a trickier side of the draw - as things stand. Win Sunday’s game and Jesse Marsch’s side will face the Netherlands or Morocco in the round-of-16, then probably France or Germany in the quarters and then probably Spain in the semis.

There’s an interesting match-up in this clash down Canada’s right. Tajon Buchanan has drawn an average of 3.0 fouls per 90 this summer, with each of the left backs he has faced committing three fouls. AUBREY MODIBA should be the man tasked with trying to contain him and at the prices available, backing him to commit 2+ FOULS and 3+ FOULS both appeal. Betfair and Paddy Power are offering 13/10 on the former and 5/1 on the latter but I’d take the 5/6 and 11/4 available on bet365. The general 10/3 available for Modiba to be carded is also worth a look but with Buchanan drawing fouls more consistently than cards in this tournament, the fouls look the safer plays. That said, the appointment of Portuguese referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro is a favourable one. He’s averaged 4.56 cards per game in the 25/26 season, dishing out seven RED CARDS in 30 appearances which includes one in his only appearance to date at the World Cup. At the prices, backing A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeal. South Africa have had two players sent off this summer and Qatar had two players sent off against Canada. Across their last seven friendlies heading into the World Cup, the Canucks games had four red cards, three of which going their way.