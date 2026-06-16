Scotland vs Morocco predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup
1pt Ryan Christie to be shown a card at 13/5 (bet365)
1pt Lewis Ferguson to be shown a card at 3/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Noussair Mazraoui to be shown a card at 6/1 (General)
0.5pt Christie, Ferguson, Mazraoui to be carded at 55/1 (bet365)
Kick-off: 23:00 BST, Friday
TV: ITV1
Live odds, form and stats
Scotland delivered in their opening game in Boston but boy was it nervy.
The context of their match against Haiti certainly had an impact, with the Tartan Army playing in their first World Cup for 28 years and chasing a first victory since 1990. Ultimately John McGinn's deflected strike was enough to take them within a point of the knockout stage; two narrow defeats from here on may even prove to be enough.
Having got the high-pressure fixture out of the way, a match where they were expected to win and their opponents had nothing to lose, Steve Clarke's men ought to be able to both enjoy and have plenty of confidence heading into their remaining two Group B fixtures.
Morocco, the 2022 semi-finalists, were superb in the first half of their opener with Brazil but the second period was a frankly terrible watch, one that had some regretting our life choices to stay up until 1am.
Brazil's set-up had been so bad before the break that a couple of Carlo Ancelotti adjustments at half-time seemed to completely negate their opponents, who didn't have a shot on goal until stoppage time.
Neither side looked particularly special and Clarke's men will arguably be better suited to a contest where the onus isn't theirs, allowing them to pack the midfield, make life as difficult as possible and then look to counter attack when the opportunity arises.
While McGinn was the match-winner, Scotland's standout performer against Haiti was Ben Gannon-Doak.
The Bournemouth winger was the only player with real pace, capable of carrying the ball long distances and committing defenders in the process.
Meanwhile, over in New Jersey, Manchester United defender NOUSSAIR MAZRAOUI was a surprising attacking presence down Morocco's left-hand side, moving forward with almost the same regularity as his captain Achraf Hakimi on the other flank.
Mazraoui was rarely tested defensively by Brazil as Ancelotti chose to effectively vacate the right-wing, but with Gannon-Doak up against him it will be a very different story, making the 6/1 for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD worth taking.
Scotland look likely to switch back to a midfield five, with Ryan Christie joining McGinn, Gannon-Doak, Scott McTominay and LEWIS FERGUSON in what will be a very combative line-up.
Ferguson was shown three yellow cards (0.6 cards per 90) and averaged three fouls per 90 in just five qualifiers. He also picked up five yellows and a red for Bologna in Serie A this season despite starting only 17 matches, making a further 10 substitute appearances.
Given the performance we saw from Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi against Brazil, it feels highly unlikely Scotland will get through 90 minutes without at least one of their midfielders being SHOWN A CARD.
CHRISTIE is also backed, with the Bournemouth man not far behind Ferguson in qualifying (two cards in four starts at a cards per 90 of 0.55).
All three of the advised players are also taken in a 55/1 CARD TREBLE that should be backed with a firm that offers Super Sub style terms.
Christie rarely completes 90 minutes for his country and isn't a certain starter, while Mazraoui was taken off after 80 minutes against Brazil.
Odds correct 17:20 BST (17/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
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