Scotland vs Morocco predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1pt Ryan Christie to be shown a card at 13/5 (bet365) 1pt Lewis Ferguson to be shown a card at 3/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Noussair Mazraoui to be shown a card at 6/1 (General) 0.5pt Christie, Ferguson, Mazraoui to be carded at 55/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 23:00 BST, Friday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Scotland delivered in their opening game in Boston but boy was it nervy. The context of their match against Haiti certainly had an impact, with the Tartan Army playing in their first World Cup for 28 years and chasing a first victory since 1990. Ultimately John McGinn's deflected strike was enough to take them within a point of the knockout stage; two narrow defeats from here on may even prove to be enough. Having got the high-pressure fixture out of the way, a match where they were expected to win and their opponents had nothing to lose, Steve Clarke's men ought to be able to both enjoy and have plenty of confidence heading into their remaining two Group B fixtures. Morocco, the 2022 semi-finalists, were superb in the first half of their opener with Brazil but the second period was a frankly terrible watch, one that had some regretting our life choices to stay up until 1am. Brazil's set-up had been so bad before the break that a couple of Carlo Ancelotti adjustments at half-time seemed to completely negate their opponents, who didn't have a shot on goal until stoppage time.

Neither side looked particularly special and Clarke's men will arguably be better suited to a contest where the onus isn't theirs, allowing them to pack the midfield, make life as difficult as possible and then look to counter attack when the opportunity arises. While McGinn was the match-winner, Scotland's standout performer against Haiti was Ben Gannon-Doak. The Bournemouth winger was the only player with real pace, capable of carrying the ball long distances and committing defenders in the process. Meanwhile, over in New Jersey, Manchester United defender NOUSSAIR MAZRAOUI was a surprising attacking presence down Morocco's left-hand side, moving forward with almost the same regularity as his captain Achraf Hakimi on the other flank. Mazraoui was rarely tested defensively by Brazil as Ancelotti chose to effectively vacate the right-wing, but with Gannon-Doak up against him it will be a very different story, making the 6/1 for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD worth taking.