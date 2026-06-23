England 0-0 Ghana: Frustrated Three Lions held to goalless draw

The Three Lions couldn't create enough good chances against a deep-block to get the win that would have secured them top spot in Group L

Carlos Quieroz's Ghana were very well organised on the day in a compact 5-4-1 that had England scratching their heads in attack, and the Three Lions couldn't find the answer.

The best chance of the game fell to captain Harry Kane, who uncharacteristically blazed over from eight-yards out after Nico O'Reilly's header hit the crossbar.

The draw leaves England top of the group but likely needing to beat Panama on Saturday to secure top spot.

Remarkably, it's the fourth major tournament in a row that the Three Lions have drawn their second group game - two of those saw England go on to reach the final.