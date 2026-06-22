Cape Verde odds-on to reach knockout stage after 2-2 draw with Uruguay

The African minnows were already the story of the tournament having held Spain to a goalless draw in their opening match, but on this occasion they went a stage further by taking a shock lead through Kevin Pina’s long-range free-kick.

Uruguay scored twice in first-half stoppage time to seemingly restore normality, with Marcelo Bielsa's side expected to pull clear after the break.

But defensive calamity handed Cape Verde an equaliser on the hour, as Mathias Olivera mishit a pass across his own goal and Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera came racing out needlessly, leaving Helio Varela an open net to calmly fire into.

Uruguay pushed hard for a winner, with captain Federico Valverde having a goal ruled out for offside, but in truth their opponents looked just as likely to win it on the counter attack, spurning several good opportunities.

Both sides are now on two points heading into their final Group H games, with second-placed Uruguay taking on Spain and third-placed Cape Verde facing Saudi Arabia.

The contest between the group's other two nations ended in a 4-0 win for the European champions.