Cape Verde odds-on to reach knockout stage after 2-2 draw with Uruguay

Cape Verde are now 4/7 to reach the round of 32 in what is their debut World Cup after stunning Uruguay to draw 2-2 in Miami.
The African minnows were already the story of the tournament having held Spain to a goalless draw in their opening match, but on this occasion they went a stage further by taking a shock lead through Kevin Pina’s long-range free-kick.
Uruguay scored twice in first-half stoppage time to seemingly restore normality, with Marcelo Bielsa's side expected to pull clear after the break.
But defensive calamity handed Cape Verde an equaliser on the hour, as Mathias Olivera mishit a pass across his own goal and Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera came racing out needlessly, leaving Helio Varela an open net to calmly fire into.
Uruguay pushed hard for a winner, with captain Federico Valverde having a goal ruled out for offside, but in truth their opponents looked just as likely to win it on the counter attack, spurning several good opportunities.
Both sides are now on two points heading into their final Group H games, with second-placed Uruguay taking on Spain and third-placed Cape Verde facing Saudi Arabia.
The contest between the group's other two nations ended in a 4-0 win for the European champions.
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.