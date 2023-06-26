Sporting Life
Fallon Sherrock won the Women's World Matchplay
Fallon Sherrock won the Women's World Matchplay

Women's World Matchplay 2023: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and Sky TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:08 · MON June 26, 2023

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2022 Betfred Women’s World Matchplay, which takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on July 24.

Fallon Sherrock will be hoping to defend her title in the second staging of the PDC's first ever fully-televised women’s tournament, where eight players battle it out for the £10,000 top prize.

Beau Greaves will start as favourite while Lisa Ashton, Aileen de Graaf and Mikuru Suzuki are also serious contenders.

Here, you can follow the tournament unfolded with the results and a full report while there's also details of the prize money.

World Matchplay draw, results & bracket

QUARTER-FINALS (Best of seven legs)

  • (1) Beau Greaves vs (8) Noa-Lynn van Leuven
  • (4) Robyn Byrne vs (5) Rhian O'Sullivan
  • (2) Mikuru Suzuki vs (7) Aileen de Graaf
  • (3) Fallon Sherrock vs (6) Lisa Ashton

Format

  • Quarter-Finals - Best of seven legs
  • Semi-Finals - Best of nine legs
  • Final - Best of 11 legs

Prize money

  • Winner: £10,000
  • Runner-Up: £5,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £2,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £1,250
  • Total: £25,000

