The full draw, schedule and results from the 2022 Betfred Women’s World Matchplay, which takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on July 24.
Fallon Sherrock will be hoping to defend her title in the second staging of the PDC's first ever fully-televised women’s tournament, where eight players battle it out for the £10,000 top prize.
Beau Greaves will start as favourite while Lisa Ashton, Aileen de Graaf and Mikuru Suzuki are also serious contenders.
Here, you can follow the tournament unfolded with the results and a full report while there's also details of the prize money.
QUARTER-FINALS (Best of seven legs)