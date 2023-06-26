Fallon Sherrock will be hoping to defend her title in the second staging of the PDC's first ever fully-televised women’s tournament, where eight players battle it out for the £10,000 top prize.

Beau Greaves will start as favourite while Lisa Ashton, Aileen de Graaf and Mikuru Suzuki are also serious contenders.

Here, you can follow the tournament unfolded with the results and a full report while there's also details of the prize money.

World Matchplay draw, results & bracket

QUARTER-FINALS (Best of seven legs)

(1) Beau Greaves vs (8) Noa-Lynn van Leuven

(4) Robyn Byrne vs (5) Rhian O'Sullivan

(2) Mikuru Suzuki vs (7) Aileen de Graaf

(3) Fallon Sherrock vs (6) Lisa Ashton

Format

Quarter-Finals - Best of seven legs

Semi-Finals - Best of nine legs

Final - Best of 11 legs

Prize money

Winner: £10,000

Runner-Up: £5,000

Semi-Finalists: £2,500

Quarter-Finalists: £1,250

Total: £25,000

Darts: Related content