The 2012 winner came through the last-chance qualifier for PDC Tour Card Holders at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Van Barneveld will play in Wolverhampton for the first time since 2018, after defeating Alan Soutar, Danny Noppert and Brendan Dolan.

Northern Ireland's Dolan led 4-3, but failed to close out the win as Van Barneveld levelled and then won the deciding leg with a 14-darter.

Thursday's Players Championship 30 winner Krzysztof Ratajski continued his run of form to secure a spot in the Grand Slam, defeating William O'Connor 5-1 in their decider.

The German pair of Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler will also compete in the Grand Slam after defeating Callan Rydz and former Grand Slam finalist Dave Chisnall respectively in their final clashes.

Stephen Bunting, a World Championship semi-finalist in January, defeated Steve Brown to qualify, while Mike De Decker won an all-Belgian decider with Kim Huybrechts 5-3.

Croatia's Boris Krcmar will make his Grand Slam debut after defeating Ross Smith 5-1 in their final clash, while Ryan Joyce came from 4-0 down to defeat Daryl Gurney as he qualified.

The Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts will be held from November 13-21 at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton.

Grand Slam of Darts qualifying results

Last 16 (winners qualify)

Mike De Decker 5-3 Kim Huybrechts

Gabriel Clemens 5-1 Callan Rydz

Stephen Bunting 5-3 Steve Brown

Raymond van Barneveld 5-4 Brendan Dolan

Martin Schindler 5-4 Dave Chisnall

Ryan Joyce 5-4 Daryl Gurney

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 William O'Connor

Boris Krcmar 5-1 Ross Smith

