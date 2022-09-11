Peter Wright defeated Raymond van Barneveld in a clash of the World Champions at the Interwetten German Darts Open on Saturday, setting up a heavyweight third round tie against Jonny Clayton in Jena.

Wright overcame five-time world champion Van Barneveld in a topsy-turvy affair at the Sparkassen-Arena to secure his first victory since returning from gallstones surgery last month. Van Barneveld recovered from a sluggish start to restore parity at three apiece, only for Wright to reel off the last three legs in 15, 13 and 15 darts to advance with a 99.88 average. “I got a bit emotional last week, but it’s great to be back in front of these amazing fans,” said Wright. “Raymond is absolutely fantastic. He’s a great guy and he’ll be back, but the most important thing is that I’m in the next round." Wright now takes on Clayton in a blockbuster last 16 tussle, after the NSW Darts Masters winner fought back from 4-3 down to dump out his compatriot Jim Williams, following up a 116 finish with a 13-darter to complete the turnaround.

Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries & Joe Cullen are among the players through to Sunday's final stages in Jena, as all eight seeds progress on Saturday evening.



Who will lift the trophy on Finals Day? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6W8BT4r6Cf — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 10, 2022

The evening’s other all-Welsh tie saw world number one Gerwyn Price recover from 4-3 down to defeat Lewy Williams in a pulsating contest. Williams started magnificently; crashing in six 180s, a ten-darter and conjuring up a 142 finish, but Price’s experience paid dividends, as the second seed won the last three legs to book his spot in the last 16. “Lewy was banging in 180s on his throw and putting me under pressure,” admitted Price, who will lock horns with home favourite Martin Schindler for a place in the quarter-finals. “Thankfully I had that 3-1 lead, because I needed it towards the end. Lewy is a fantastic player, and with more experience I’m sure he will be able to finish off games like this.” Home hopes remain in Germany Schindler maintained host-nation hopes with a battling 6-3 win against Dutch qualifier Danny van Trijp, with a two-dart 90 combination sandwiched between 14 and 13-dart legs in the latter stages. Elsewhere, top seed Luke Humphries began his campaign with a 6-3 win over Daniel Larsson, opening up proceedings with legs of 13 and 11 darts before converting a clinical 111 finish in the penultimate leg to progress.

Top seed Luke Humphries is safely through to Finals Day, posting four 180s en route to victory over Sweden's Daniel Larsson.



Up next 👉 Joe Cullen v Joe Murnan

📺https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/hJy4Xc4O93 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 10, 2022