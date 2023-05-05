The world number one then raced to glory in the final to seal the £10,000 winner's bonus saving his best display of the night for the decider as he missed double 12 for a nine-darter and landed five 180s in a stunning performance.

After defeating Aspinall 6-3 in their quarter-final, he then landed six doubles from 11 attempts to beat van Gerwen 6-4 in a repeat of January's World Championship final.

World champion Smith saw off local hero Nathan Aspinall, reigning champion Michael van Gerwen and Welsh star Clayton to complete back-to-back Premier League night wins with a remarkable display, which saw him secure a top-four finish in the process.

Michael Smith was 🤏 close to a nine-darter in the Manchester final, but a 10-darter levelled the tie at 2-2... 🎯 pic.twitter.com/dUxf26khzv

Clayton took out 72 and 121 to establish a 2-1 lead early in the final, but Smith turned on the style in a mesmerising four-leg burst to take command.

He firstly missed double 12 to complete a nine-dart finish, taking leg four in ten darts, before landing six perfect darts in the next as a 12-darter moved him ahead.

Smith also took the next two legs on double ten to lead 5-2, and though Clayton punished a missed match dart to hit back in the eighth leg, the St Helens man sealed his second successive nightly triumph in the next on double 13.

Smith ended the final with a season's best average of 110.05, and the five league points crucially secured his Play-Off place on May 25.

"It's good to be back and I like to play like that," said Smith. "I struggled against Nathan and Michael but I needed the wins and when I need to win, I'm producing it.

"I had to play well once tonight and I felt good. Being 2-1 down, I thought 'right, step up now'.

"That's back-to-back wins now and hopefully I can go to Sheffield now and win four [for the season]. I did my job."