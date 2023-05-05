Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Michael Smith and Jonny Clayton (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Michael Smith and Jonny Clayton (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Michael Smith seals Premier League Play-Off place

By Sporting Life
06:48 · FRI May 05, 2023

Michael Smith sealed a Cazoo Premier League Play-Off place with a third nightly win of the season as he sensationally defeated Jonny Clayton 6-3 in Thursday's Manchester final at the AO Arena.

World champion Smith saw off local hero Nathan Aspinall, reigning champion Michael van Gerwen and Welsh star Clayton to complete back-to-back Premier League night wins with a remarkable display, which saw him secure a top-four finish in the process.

After defeating Aspinall 6-3 in their quarter-final, he then landed six doubles from 11 attempts to beat van Gerwen 6-4 in a repeat of January's World Championship final.

The world number one then raced to glory in the final to seal the £10,000 winner's bonus saving his best display of the night for the decider as he missed double 12 for a nine-darter and landed five 180s in a stunning performance.

Clayton took out 72 and 121 to establish a 2-1 lead early in the final, but Smith turned on the style in a mesmerising four-leg burst to take command.

He firstly missed double 12 to complete a nine-dart finish, taking leg four in ten darts, before landing six perfect darts in the next as a 12-darter moved him ahead.

Smith also took the next two legs on double ten to lead 5-2, and though Clayton punished a missed match dart to hit back in the eighth leg, the St Helens man sealed his second successive nightly triumph in the next on double 13.

Smith ended the final with a season's best average of 110.05, and the five league points crucially secured his Play-Off place on May 25.

"It's good to be back and I like to play like that," said Smith. "I struggled against Nathan and Michael but I needed the wins and when I need to win, I'm producing it.

"I had to play well once tonight and I felt good. Being 2-1 down, I thought 'right, step up now'.

"That's back-to-back wins now and hopefully I can go to Sheffield now and win four [for the season]. I did my job."

Michael Smith celebrates with fans (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Michael Smith celebrates with fans (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Premier League Night 14 results

Quarter-finals

  • Jonny Clayton 6-5 Peter Wright
  • Chris Dobey 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Michael Smith 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Gerwyn Price

Semi-finals

  • Jonny Clayton 6-3 Chris Dobey
  • Michael Smith 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Final

  • Michael Smith 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....