Darts results: Luke Littler to face Gerwyn Price in the World Matchplay final

Luke Littler will take on Gerwyn Price in the 2026 Betfred World Matchplay final after dismantling Dirk van Duijvenbode 17-5 with another staggering performance on Saturday.
Littler produced his fourth consecutive average above 109 - a 110.88 - to bulldoze past Van Duijvenbode in the semi-finals at the Winter Gardens and continue his marvellous Blackpool campaign.
The World Champion raced out the traps to lead 8-2 with an astounding 117 average after ten legs, even if the Dutchman took out the biggest checkout of the match with a 146 finish to reduce the arrears to 8-3.
The world number one’s darting rampage continued, taking out 130 to lead 12-3 before missing five match darts to win 17-4, as Van Duijvenbode capitalised to hang in the match.
Nevertheless, Littler closed out the contest with a 13-darter to seal his spot in a second consecutive World Matchplay final, becoming the first player in PDC history to reach £3 million in prize money.
“I was probably more focused about the highest average which I shouldn’t have been, but we got the job done and now it’s back-to-back finals,” said the 19-year-old phenom, who recorded the seventh-highest average in World Matchplay history.
“I saw my average on the screen at one point and it was 117! It was another good performance.
“I want to stay dominant. I want to keep winning and winning.”
Littler recorded just nine trebleless visits in 22 legs in a darting masterclass, smashing in 16 maximums and hitting 50% of his doubles attempts.
The defending champion holds a tournament average of 110.88, threatening to blow away Phil Taylor’s record of 106.31 set in 2010, and he has his eyes set on more history when he faces Price in the showpiece.
“I want to try and beat Phil’s record, so I’ve got to keep going,” insisted Littler.
“Me and Gezzy always have great games. We’ve had great games in the Premier League this year, and last year at the World Grand Prix.
“I think Gezzy will want to get me into a roaring battle tomorrow, but as long as I can get into the lead, I’ll be happy.”
Price dispatched Gian van Veen 17-10 to reach his first televised ranking final since 2023 and his second World Matchplay final.
The former runner-up raced into a 6-1 lead which included a neat 125 checkout, before the Dutch number one retaliated to take four legs straight of his own.
Nevertheless, the Welshman recovered with aplomb, bursting into an 11-7 lead, before winning six of the last seven legs to go one game away from claiming a maiden Phil Taylor Trophy.
“I’m more happy to be Welsh number one!” said Price, who shot up to world number four with his semi-final victory and overtook Jonny Clayton in the process.
“Jonny’s been Welsh number one for a year and a half, or two years. But I’m back!
“For the first six months of the season, I’ve been playing really well. I probably haven’t played as much as I should have.
“To reach a final, I’m happy. I was more nervous today, I wanted to reach a final and get back into the top four of the world and become Welsh number one.”
World Matchplay Darts: Draw Bracket
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen
- (8) Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
- (9) Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding
- (13) Chris Dobey 11-13 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (5) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta
- (12) Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- (2) Luke Humphries 7-10 Cameron Menzies
- (15) Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets
- (7) Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler
- (10) Danny Noppert 3-10 Rob Cross
- (3) Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (14) Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall
- (6) James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena
- (11) Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall (16)
- (8) Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting (9)
- (4) Michael van Gerwen 12-14 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (5) Jonny Clayton 7-11 Gary Anderson (12)
- Cameron Menzies v W/O Ross Smith (15) (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)
- (7) Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross
- (3) Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman (14)
- (6) James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle (11)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (1) Luke Littler 16-7 Josh Rock (8)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-13 Gary Anderson (12)
- (15) Ross Smith 12-16 Gerwyn Price (7)
- (3) Gian van Veen 16-12 James Wade (6)
SEMI-FINALS
- (1) Luke Littler 17-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (7) Gerwyn Price 17-10 Gian van Veen (3)
World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule
- Click here for Sky Bet odds
- * Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death
Saturday July 18 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Josh Rock 10-4 Luke Woodhouse
- Stephen Bunting 13-12 Niels Zonneveld
- Luke Littler 10-6 Niko Springer
- Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Joe Cullen
Sunday July 19
Morning Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 13-11 Chris Dobey
- Gary Anderson 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Andrew Gilding
- Jonny Clayton 10-7 Damon Heta
Evening Session (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ryan Searle 10-6 William O’Connor
- James Wade 10-7 Jermaine Wattimena
- Gian van Veen 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Wessel Nijman 10-5 Dave Chisnall
Monday July 20 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ross Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets
- Gerwyn Price 11-9 Martin Schindler
- Cameron Menzies 10-7 Luke Humphries
- Rob Cross 10-3 Danny Noppert
Tuesday July 21 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Gary Anderson 11-7 Jonny Clayton
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 14-12 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 11-8 Nathan Aspinall
- Josh Rock 11-6 Stephen Bunting
Wednesday July 22 (1900 BST)T)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ross Smith w/o (Cameron Menzies withdrew due to illness)
- Gian van Veen 14-12 Wessel Nijman
- Gerwyn Price 11-5 Rob Cross
- James Wade 11-8 Ryan Searle
Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-13 Gary Anderson
- Luke Littler 16-7 Josh Rock
Friday July 24 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Ross Smith 12-16 Gerwyn Price
- Gian van Veen 16-13 James Wade
Saturday July 25 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Gerwyn Price 17-10 Gian van Veen
- Luke Littler 17-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Sunday July 26 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price
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