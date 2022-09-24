The Dutch star then missed seven further darts at a double and Huybrechts pounced by finishing 134 with treble 18 and two double tops to bring almost 3,000 fans in the Oktoberhallen to their feet.

Van Gerwen hit back to level with three straight legs, but missed tops in leg nine as Huybrechts moved back ahead.

Huybrechts capitalised on misses from van Gerwen in three of the opening five legs, and also took out 121 as he opened up a 4-1 lead.

Huybrechts went into his contest with van Gerwen as a heavy underdog, but punished 20 missed doubles from the Premier League and World Matchplay champion during a dramatic contest.

"This is the biggest win so far of my career," he said. "I've played in the Premier League and I beat Michael in the Grand Slam of Darts, but that's the most amazing crowd I've ever experienced.

"To win with a finish like that is something I'll always remember. I was already focusing on the next leg - I was thinking it was going to be five-five. He missed, I'm on 134 and I'm thinking 'maybe' and then boom!"

Huybrechts won the last of his two previous European Tour titles in 2015, but will be on a high as he enters Sunday's final stages with a third round tie against Adrian Lewis, who averaged 103 in an impressive 6-1 defeat of Croatia's Boris Krcmar.

Whilst Huybrechts was a popular winner in his home event on Saturday, the other two remaining Belgian aces - Dimitri Van den Bergh and Mike De Decker - saw their hopes of victory ended in round two.

Van den Bergh suffered an agonising 6-5 loss to Andrew Gilding, with the Belgian number one missing darts to break in legs five and seven.

That proved crucial, and though Van den Bergh took out a 13-darter to take the game into a decisive 11th leg, Gilding was first to a double as he took out 24 for victory.

De Decker led 2-1 early in his tie with Rob Cross, who took three successive legs to turn the tie before defying an 11-darter from the Belgian to close out the win.

Wright among big names to tumble

World champion Peter Wright was also eliminated, and Dutchman Niels Zonneveld came back from 4-2 down with finishes of 100 and 126 before defeating the Scot in a deciding leg.

The win moves Zonneveld into the final day of a European Tour event for a first time, with the left-hander now up against Gilding in round three.

"It's really amazing," said Zonneveld. "He was 4-2 up but I got it back and hit some good finishes."