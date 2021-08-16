Gerwyn Price survived an early scare as the 2021 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts got underway on Saturday in Wolverhampton.

World number one Price was pushed all the way to a last-leg decider by 21-year-old Northern Irishman Nathan Rafferty, who missed a dart at the bullseye to topple the two-time Grand Slam champion on his debut. Price had bust a 100 checkout in the eighth leg, allowing Rafferty to level, but the Welshman held his nerve in the decider to pin double five and take the points. "I missed a lot of opportunities and wasn't at my best but a win is a win," said Price, the 2018 and 2019 champion at the Aldersley Leisure Village. "Nathan played well in patches and so did I. I've never failed to win this tournament in this venue and I am going to win it again."

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗧! ❄️



Gerwyn Price survives a match dart at the bull as he clinches a hard-fought deciding leg victory over debutant Nathan Rafferty! pic.twitter.com/wm32I5uxjG — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 13, 2021

Eagle soars and Clayton roars Price will take on Krzysztof Ratajski in his second round robin match on Sunday after the Polish ace eased past Germany's Martin Schindler in the Group A curtain-raiser, prevailing 5-1. Jonny Clayton continued his excellent form in 2021 with a 5-3 victory against Austrian youngster Rusty-Jake Rodriguez. The Welshman, who has won the last two televised PDC tournaments, averaged 101.5 in a strong opening display. Clayton, who has picked up four TV titles in total this year, broke his opponent in the first leg and went on to triumph despite a decent debut performance from the 20-year-old. "I broke him early and that's what changed the game," said Clayton, who will meet the other Group B winner Bradley Brooks on Sunday. "I am just a darts player who is trying to do my job but things are going well, I'm feeling good and hoping to get another ranking title under my belt."

𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Man of the moment Jonny Clayton averages 101.50 in defeating Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 in a close encounter with the young Austrian! pic.twitter.com/g9Rg5AfjOf — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 13, 2021