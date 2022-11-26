Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Searle served up a classic at the Players Championship Finals, the former winning 10-9 to advance to Sunday's quarter-finals.
Van Duijvenbode averaged 112, little more than two points shy of the televised record for a match of this length, yet still needed a deciding leg to get the better of Searle in one of the matches of the year.
Twenty-one maximums and five 100-plus checkouts were the final tallies at the end of a game whose tone was set in the opening leg, one won by Searle in 12 darts.
The pair exchanged blows until Searle broke to lead 5-3 and then took the following two legs to open up a big lead, but van Duijvenbode got his first break back when his opponent missed two darts for a hold of throw, and then took out 146 to level at 7-7.
Searle responded by taking out 121 and repeated that finish to move within a leg of victory, only for van Duijenbode to conjure one final rally and win courtesy of a decisive break of throw.
It was a breathless end to the day's play on stage two, where Callan Rydz beat Keane Barry 10-8, Jonny Clayton thumped Ryan Joyce 10-3, and Danny Noppert was taken the distance by Matt Campbell only to prevail 10-9.
Over on the main stage, Luke Humphries impressed in a 10-7 victory over Krysztof Ratajski and so did Michael van Gerwen as he averaged a hair shy of 106 to beat Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-6.
Rob Cross didn't need to be at his best to see off Martin Schindler 10-6 and the same goes for Joe Cullen, who rounded off the day with a regulation 10-7 defeat of Scott Williams.
