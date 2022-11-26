Sporting Life
Darts results: Dirk van Duijvenbode beats Ryan Searle 10-9 in Players Championship Finals classic

By Sporting Life
22:59 · SAT November 26, 2022

Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Searle served up a classic at the Players Championship Finals, the former winning 10-9 to advance to Sunday's quarter-finals.

Van Duijvenbode averaged 112, little more than two points shy of the televised record for a match of this length, yet still needed a deciding leg to get the better of Searle in one of the matches of the year.

Twenty-one maximums and five 100-plus checkouts were the final tallies at the end of a game whose tone was set in the opening leg, one won by Searle in 12 darts.

The pair exchanged blows until Searle broke to lead 5-3 and then took the following two legs to open up a big lead, but van Duijvenbode got his first break back when his opponent missed two darts for a hold of throw, and then took out 146 to level at 7-7.

Searle responded by taking out 121 and repeated that finish to move within a leg of victory, only for van Duijenbode to conjure one final rally and win courtesy of a decisive break of throw.

It was a breathless end to the day's play on stage two, where Callan Rydz beat Keane Barry 10-8, Jonny Clayton thumped Ryan Joyce 10-3, and Danny Noppert was taken the distance by Matt Campbell only to prevail 10-9.

Over on the main stage, Luke Humphries impressed in a 10-7 victory over Krysztof Ratajski and so did Michael van Gerwen as he averaged a hair shy of 106 to beat Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-6.

Rob Cross didn't need to be at his best to see off Martin Schindler 10-6 and the same goes for Joe Cullen, who rounded off the day with a regulation 10-7 defeat of Scott Williams.

Saturday November 26
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Daryl Gurney
  • Ritchie Edhouse 5-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Rob Cross 6-5 Gary Anderson
  • Ross Smith 5-6 Jonny Clayton
  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Mike De Decker
  • Danny Noppert 6-1 James Wade
  • Cameron Menzies 4-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • Joe Cullen 6-1 Kim Huybrechts

Stage Two

  • Ricardo Pietreczko 3-6 Callan Rydz
  • Andrew Gilding 5-6 Keane Barry
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-1 Jose De Sousa
  • Martin Schindler 6-5 Chris Dobey
  • Ryan Joyce 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Martijn Kleermaker 4-6 Matt Campbell
  • Dave Chisnall 4-6 Scott Williams
  • Ryan Searle 6-1 Jamie Hughes

Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4

Main Stage

  • Rob Cross 10-6 Martin Schindler
  • Luke Humphries 10-7 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-10 Michael van Gerwen
  • Scott Williams 7-10 Joe Cullen

Stage Two

  • Callan Rydz 10-8 Keane Barry
  • Ryan Joyce 3-10 Jonny Clayton
  • Matt Campbell 9-10 Danny Noppert
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-9 Ryan Searle

