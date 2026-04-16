O'Sullivan was paired with one of the few players in the sport who boast a winning head-to-head record against him but this will be a big step up for He, who came through qualifying at the third time of asking to earn his Crucible debut.

The winner of that tie will face either John Higgins or Ali Carter, raising the prospect of a mouthwatering second-round clash either between arch rivals or two of the greatest players in history.

Defending champion Zhao Xintong faces Liam Highfield, beaten in round one on his three previous appearances in the tournament, while Moody makes the first of surely many appearances against former world champion, Wilson.

Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson, also former winners, perhaps got the toughest draws with Jak Jones, Gary Wilson and Pang Junxu their respective opponents.

Matthew Stevens makes his long-awaited Crucible return against the popular Barry Hawkins while Poland's first World Championship qualifier, Antoni Kowalski, comes up against Mark Williams.

The tournament begins at 10am on Saturday.