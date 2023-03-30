The Welshman was facing Mark Selby in the last quarter-final of the eight-player tournament and his special moment came in the third frame when trailing 2-0 in the match.

Having lost the first two frames, Day produced a perfect response with a third career maximum after potting the final two reds from difficult positions to put himself in contention for the £10,000 highest-break prize.

However, it was world number two Selby who finished the afternoon session with a 6-2 lead, which included a 132 clearance in the seventh frame, as he looks to secure a place in the semi-finals against Shaun Murphy.