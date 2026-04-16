Nick Metcalfe snooker column: Wide-open World Championship set to beguile us once more

I'm a big law of averages man. I'll admit that it's not a very scientific process, but that doesn't mean it's not a useful barometer.
Mark Selby going out of the World Championship at the first round stage in the last two years has been hugely surprising, when you consider his overall excellence in the sport.
It might be tempting to worry that he's fallen into some kind of terminal rut where the sport's biggest event is concerned. But I would say that is doubtful. Instead, it actually makes me feel that he's due a deep run this time round.
Look how ordinary Selby's UK Championship record was for a number of years before he claimed the title in December. You just can't keep these guys down for long.
The phrase 'horses for courses' could have been invented for Selby at the World Championship. Four times a winner – in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021. Twice a runner-up, the first time as long ago as 2007.
If ever the famed 'marathon of the mind' was made for a player, it's Selby. His tenacious abilities are the stuff of legend in this sport. And his all-round game remains formidable, with his scoring and break-building skills outstanding, and his tactical nous second to none.
Bizarrely, the 42-year-old Leicester man still seems to have his detractors. But any arguments against him tend to be short of substance.
I won't be at all surprised if Selby is again the last man standing come the first Monday in May.
Mind you, I won't be falling over myself with shock if any of a dozen players claim the title.
I agree with Neil Robertson, who told me for a Sporting Life interview this week that Zhao Xintong deserves to be the favourite.
Zhao has been outstanding in recent months, winning all three 'Players Series' events, and he undoubtedly has an aura about him right now.
As for Ronnie O'Sullivan, I would have preferred him to have sharpened his match-playing skills by entering the Tour Championship in Manchester. But nobody could ever seriously rule this sporting genius out of winning an eighth world title.
Judd Trump is more than capable of going all the way too of course, and a second world crown would finally end the debate over his claims to greatness in this sport.
When Kyren Wilson won the world title in 2024, he had the benefit of a long rest beforehand, having failed to qualify for the Tour Championship. It might give a few players food for thought if he repeats the trick.
Shaun Murphy has been one of the best players in the game since winning the Masters in January 2025, and is clearly another potential champion.
The aforementioned Robertson, winner in 2010, and former UK and Masters champion Mark Allen both have underwhelming recent Crucible records. But again, you'd have to be feeling pretty brave to discount either from having a famous fortnight.
I've not even mentioned the other two members of the 'Class of 92' yet. Like O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams are in their 50s now, and stamina could clearly come into play. But remember, Williams reached the final 12 months ago. That alone suggests glory isn't beyond either of them.
Fans will always be divided over whether they prefer one dominant performer in their favourite sport, or for the main prizes to be shared around. Obviously the former wouldn't do snooker any harm – look at Luke Littler in darts – but it's surely a healthy thing that the biggest tournament has so many potential winners.
There will be 11 Chinese players out of 32 in the field, as the power base slowly switches there and away from the UK.
But two young Yorkshiremen, 19-year-old Stan Moody and 20-year-old Liam Pullen, came through qualifying and will add a welcome youthful flavour to proceedings.
One of the biggest stars of the tournament remains the venue, the iconic Crucible Theatre. Home to the event since 1977, we now know it will continue to host it long into the future.
The next 17 days and nights are going to be as compelling as ever. Batten down the hatches. Put the phone on the hook (as if people still have landlines now). Cancel all dinner plans.
From Saturday morning at ten o'clock, we'll almost forget there is an outside world. Snooker loopy, nuts are we all.
Enjoy the tournament. These events are to be relished. Most of us will have fallen in love with snooker watching this great championship. I'm certain it will beguile us all once more.
More from Nick Metcalfe
- Exclusive interview with Neil Robertson
- Longer matches 'heart and soul' of snooker
- Crucible and Worlds a match made in heaven
- Can Ronnie O'Sullivan really do it again?
- Barry Hawkins: One of snooker's unsung heroes
- Nick Metcalfe ahead of the Players Championship
- John Virgo: Farewell to a snooker legend
- Ronnie O'Sullivan miles off the pace
- Kyren Wilson imperious in Masters win
- Could this be the greatest season of all?