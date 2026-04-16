Nick Metcalfe snooker column: Wide-open World Championship set to beguile us once more

Mark Selby going out of the World Championship at the first round stage in the last two years has been hugely surprising, when you consider his overall excellence in the sport.

It might be tempting to worry that he's fallen into some kind of terminal rut where the sport's biggest event is concerned. But I would say that is doubtful. Instead, it actually makes me feel that he's due a deep run this time round.

Look how ordinary Selby's UK Championship record was for a number of years before he claimed the title in December. You just can't keep these guys down for long.

The phrase 'horses for courses' could have been invented for Selby at the World Championship. Four times a winner – in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021. Twice a runner-up, the first time as long ago as 2007.

If ever the famed 'marathon of the mind' was made for a player, it's Selby. His tenacious abilities are the stuff of legend in this sport. And his all-round game remains formidable, with his scoring and break-building skills outstanding, and his tactical nous second to none.

Bizarrely, the 42-year-old Leicester man still seems to have his detractors. But any arguments against him tend to be short of substance.

I won't be at all surprised if Selby is again the last man standing come the first Monday in May.

Mind you, I won't be falling over myself with shock if any of a dozen players claim the title.

I agree with Neil Robertson, who told me for a Sporting Life interview this week that Zhao Xintong deserves to be the favourite.