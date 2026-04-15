World Snooker Championship qualifiers: Stan Moody, Antoni Kowalski and Liam Pullen secure Crucible debuts

Stan Moody hauled himself from his sick bed to make it to the Crucible for the first time, beating Jiang Jun 10-9 on Judgement Day.
Moody's victory was even more meritorious, given he had to discharge himself from hospital just hours before the match following a severe bout of tonsillitis.
Nevertheless, the match was played to a high standard throughout and Moody saved his best for last, firing in two centuries in the final three frames to become the first British teenager to play at the Crucible since Judd Trump way back in 2007.
Moody told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "The doctors said to me 'we know you are going to say no, but we want you to stay in.' I said 'no, I've got a match to play'. And I'm glad I did.
"They gave me some antibiotics and other medication. I won't be going back there.
"Towards the end of the match, I have never felt pressure like that in my life. I am just so happy.
"This has been a dream of mine since I started playing."
Also making his Crucible debut will be Antoni Kowalski, who in the process became the first Polish player to make to the televised stages of the World Championship.
Kowalski beat the experienced Jamie Jones 10-8, a result which also secured his place on the main tour, with the 22-year-old having been on the verge of losing his card.
Kowalski said: "This is the only time I will think more about saving my tour card rather than playing at the Crucible.
"There are so many emotions for me now. It's so special for an overseas player like me.
Kowalski said: "My parents and girlfriend are going to come to the Crucible as well so that's going to be amazing, I can't wait.
"I can imagine how many people in Poland are going to watch me. I will realise one of my biggest dreams."
Liam Pulled became the second Yorkshireman to have made made it through qualifying so far, knocking in two centuries as he defeated Noppon Saengkham 10-8.
"When I saw Stan win, I thought I better not lose now, I'll let everyone down," said Pullen.
"I am very proud. I appreciate everyone who has helped me along the way.
"When it went from 8-5 to 8-8 In didn't feel great, but I hung in there."
At the opposite end of the spectrum, 2000 and 2005 runner-up Matthew Stevens sealed a return to the Crucible with a hard-fought 10-7 victory over 2015 champion Stuart Bingham.
Hossein Vafaei, Zhou Yuelong, David Gilbert and Pang Junxu were the other winners on Tuesday.
Judgement Day continues on Wednesday with eight more matches.