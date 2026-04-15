World Snooker Championship qualifiers: Stan Moody, Antoni Kowalski and Liam Pullen secure Crucible debuts

Moody's victory was even more meritorious, given he had to discharge himself from hospital just hours before the match following a severe bout of tonsillitis.

Nevertheless, the match was played to a high standard throughout and Moody saved his best for last, firing in two centuries in the final three frames to become the first British teenager to play at the Crucible since Judd Trump way back in 2007.

Moody told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "The doctors said to me 'we know you are going to say no, but we want you to stay in.' I said 'no, I've got a match to play'. And I'm glad I did.

"They gave me some antibiotics and other medication. I won't be going back there.

"Towards the end of the match, I have never felt pressure like that in my life. I am just so happy.

"This has been a dream of mine since I started playing."