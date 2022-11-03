Judd Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with the older generation running snooker and also the younger British players for lacking the level of determination needed to reach the top.

The outspoken world number three is currently revelling in the ‘innovative’ presentation and relaxed dress code of the Champion of Champions event, which is run by Matchroom, and feels World Snooker must do more to grow the sport to a wider, more youthful audience. Trump thrashed Mark Allen 6-1 in his group final at the Champion of Champions with a performance Stephen Hendry hailed as one of his best for years. Afterwards, the 2019 world champion told Sporting Life: "It’s a lot more enjoyable and lively here and I feel a lot more comfortable with what we get to wear because it’s not restrictive. I feel this helps the standard of play and making century breaks feels much easier. Every time we come back for the Champion of Champions, there’s always innovative ideas in trying to take the game forward."

'UK players lack the dedication': Judd Trump speaks his mind on snooker's big issues

Asked why not more events follow a similar vibe, Trump said: "It’s down to the people running the game. Everyone at Matchroom (who run this event) is a bit younger and more on my level on how the game should be presented but hopefully there will be a compromise in the future." Trump’s comments about the state of the game were put to Ken Doherty, who is chairman of the players’ board, andin return he invited Trump to one of his coffee mornings to thrash out some new ideas. But 33-year-old Trump said: "I would attend but nothing gets done. That’s why I say these things when everyone can hear rather than behind closed doors. A lot of the time you get told your ideas will be taken on board but then nothing comes of it. I know my ideas are good but they aren’t for me – they are for the next generation taking the game forward. "I see the game differently from those 20 to 30 years older than me. It would be good to have variety at the head of the game with people from different ages and backgrounds on board. "I go to other sports events and there’s lots happening behind the scenes and not just the actual action keeping them entertained. Having the DJ at the Champion of Champions helps but maybe we could have a backstage with coaching and smaller tables to get youngsters involved." The Hong Kong Masters attracted huge crowds of up to 9,000 people last month and was widely hailed as an exciting vision of snooker’s future.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is introduced to a huge crowd in Hong Kong

Asked whether he could imagine such attendances in the United Kingdom one day, Trump said: "I think 5,000 is achievable and one day the Masters could build up to that kind of attendance. "A lot of the locations for snooker are tiny little towns rather than big major cities. Now and again we get to play in a great venue and then we go to a small place in the middle of nowhere, which isn’t good for anyone. "I prefer the idea of a major tournament staying in one place and getting an identity so people know when it’ll be on. I was in Belfast for the Northern Ireland Open and people would come up to me but have no idea why I was there. That’s very poor promoting."

As for the players, Trump accepts the next generation need to break through and excite the crowds once the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams have retired. Only five of the 16 players in the Champion of Champions event are under the age of 30 – Hossein Vafaei (28), Luca Brecel (27), Zhao Xintong (25), Fan Zhengyi (21) and female star Mink Nutcharut (22) – and none of them are British. O’Sullivan and Higgins recently expressed their bewilderment at the lack of young players – particularly from Britain – challenging the old guard and felt Trump was the last player who looked like a future world champion when he first joined the tour. Trump, who went on to fulfil those expectations in 2019, has a degree of sympathy for the next generation given what they are up against, but feels the British contingent must up their game. He said: "I do agree there aren’t any standout players but that’s largely down to this generation still competing with three of the best players who have ever lived – the same as what happened with tennis. Take out O’Sullivan, Higgins and Williams and you’ll see more breaking through and winning titles. "But even after that you’ve still got the next wave like myself, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy – the standard is ridiculous. When O’Sullivan, Higgins and Williams were coming through there wasn’t anywhere near the strength and depth of talent that there is now. "In tennis, if the big three were able to play until their mid-40s, nobody would have been able to touch them. The only reason we are getting new names winning tennis events is because Federer has retired, Nadal and Murray have struggled with injury and Djokovic can’t enter some events!

Mark Williams, John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan