Judd Trump was too strong for John Higgins in the Champion of Champions final
Judd Trump won the title in 2021

Champion of Champions 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds, tips, TV info

By Sporting Life
10:36 · THU October 27, 2022

Snooker's Champion of Champions begins on Monday and we have all the details ahead of the £440,000 event, held in Bolton.

Champion of Champions: Key event info

  • Each group takes place across one day and sees the eventual winner progress to the semi-finals
  • Opening matches are best-of-seven frames, with group deciders best-of-11, semi-finals best-of-11, and a best-of 19 final
  • Groups are not round-robin - in effect it is a standard draw of 16 players, but each quarter is decided over one day
  • The event is at the University of Bolton stadium and coverage is live on ITV4

Daily schedule & results

MONDAY OCTOBER 31

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Mark Selby v Lee Walker
  • John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 4 final - best of 11

  • Mark Selby or Lee Walker v John Higgins or Hossein Vafaei

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi
  • Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 3 final - best of 11

  • Neil Robertson or Fan Zhengyi v Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Judd Trump v Luca Brecel
  • Mark Allen v Joe Perry

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 1 final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump or Luca Brecel v Mark Allen or Joe Perry

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins
  • Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 2 final - best of 11

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan or Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong or Mink Nutcharut

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Group 1 winner v Group 4 winner

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Group 2 winner v Group 3 winner

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner

Group 1

  • Judd Trump
  • Mark Allen
  • Joe Perry
  • Luca Brecel

Group 2

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • Zhao Xintong
  • Mink Nutcharut
  • Robert Milkins

Group 3

  • Neil Robertson
  • Kyren Wilson
  • Ryan Day
  • Fan Zhengyi

Group 4

  • Mark Selby
  • John Higgins
  • Hossein Vafaei
  • Lee Walker

