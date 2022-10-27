Snooker's Champion of Champions begins on Monday and we have all the details ahead of the £440,000 event, held in Bolton.
Champion of Champions: Key event info
- Each group takes place across one day and sees the eventual winner progress to the semi-finals
- Opening matches are best-of-seven frames, with group deciders best-of-11, semi-finals best-of-11, and a best-of 19 final
- Groups are not round-robin - in effect it is a standard draw of 16 players, but each quarter is decided over one day
- The event is at the University of Bolton stadium and coverage is live on ITV4
Daily schedule & results
MONDAY OCTOBER 31
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7
- Mark Selby v Lee Walker
- John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 4 final - best of 11
- Mark Selby or Lee Walker v John Higgins or Hossein Vafaei
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7
- Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi
- Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 3 final - best of 11
- Neil Robertson or Fan Zhengyi v Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7
- Judd Trump v Luca Brecel
- Mark Allen v Joe Perry
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 1 final - best of 11
- Judd Trump or Luca Brecel v Mark Allen or Joe Perry
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins
- Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 2 final - best of 11
- Ronnie O'Sullivan or Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong or Mink Nutcharut
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11
- Group 1 winner v Group 4 winner
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11
- Group 2 winner v Group 3 winner
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Final - best of 19
- Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Final - best of 19
- Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner
Group 1
- Judd Trump
- Mark Allen
- Joe Perry
- Luca Brecel
Group 2
- Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Zhao Xintong
- Mink Nutcharut
- Robert Milkins
Group 3
- Neil Robertson
- Kyren Wilson
- Ryan Day
- Fan Zhengyi
Group 4
- Mark Selby
- John Higgins
- Hossein Vafaei
- Lee Walker