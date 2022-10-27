Snooker's Champion of Champions begins on Monday and we have all the details ahead of the £440,000 event, held in Bolton.

Champion of Champions: Key event info Each group takes place across one day and sees the eventual winner progress to the semi-finals

Opening matches are best-of-seven frames, with group deciders best-of-11, semi-finals best-of-11, and a best-of 19 final

Groups are not round-robin - in effect it is a standard draw of 16 players, but each quarter is decided over one day

The event is at the University of Bolton stadium and coverage is live on ITV4 Daily schedule & results MONDAY OCTOBER 31 Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7 Mark Selby v Lee Walker

John Higgins v Hossein Vafaei Evening session (1900 GMT)

Group 4 final - best of 11 Mark Selby or Lee Walker v John Higgins or Hossein Vafaei TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1 Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7 Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day Evening session (1900 GMT)

Group 3 final - best of 11 Neil Robertson or Fan Zhengyi v Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2 Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7 Judd Trump v Luca Brecel

Mark Allen v Joe Perry Evening session (1900 GMT)

Group 1 final - best of 11 Judd Trump or Luca Brecel v Mark Allen or Joe Perry THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3 Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7 Ronnie O'Sullivan v Robert Milkins

Zhao Xintong v Mink Nutcharut Evening session (1900 GMT)

Group 2 final - best of 11 Ronnie O'Sullivan or Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong or Mink Nutcharut FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4 Evening session (1900 GMT)

Semi-final - best of 11 Group 1 winner v Group 4 winner SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5 Evening session (1900 GMT)

Semi-final - best of 11 Group 2 winner v Group 3 winner SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6 Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Final - best of 19 Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner Evening session (1900 GMT)

Final - best of 19 Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner Group 1 Judd Trump

Mark Allen

Joe Perry

Luca Brecel Group 2 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Zhao Xintong

Mink Nutcharut

Robert Milkins Group 3 Neil Robertson

Kyren Wilson

Ryan Day

Fan Zhengyi Group 4 Mark Selby

John Higgins

Hossein Vafaei

Lee Walker