Only five hopefuls are under the age of 30 - Hossein Vafaei (28), Luca Brecel (27), Zhao Xintong (25), Fan Zhengyi (21) and female star Mink Nutcharut (22) - and none of those are from the UK.

It speaks volumes that 33-year-old Judd Trump is still often referred to as one of the more 'youthful' challengers to the likes of O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Neil Robertson - as well as fellow golden oldie Mark Williams who failed to qualify for this year's staging in Milton Keynes - but thankfully their continued levels of brilliance maintains snooker's relevance and popularity in an era where more sports than ever are competing for exposure.

The Rocket is still snooker's youngest ranking event winner having won the 1993 UK Championship at the age of just 17 while Higgins clinched his first at 19 back in the 1994-95 season.

O'Sullivan told Eurosport: "I’m really surprised we haven’t got much better young players.

"The last really exceptional player to come through was Judd Trump. We’re always looking for new players. Is Jackson Page going to do it, or Aaron Hill? There’s Luca Brecel, but they hit that point and never press on.

“Zhao Xintong is the only one but he’s still unproven. He’s 25, he’s not a baby anymore. I know he’s won the UK and the German but look at Stephen Hendry’s CV by then, he was on three or four world titles.

“It’s weird and I can’t work it out. When a 21-year-old Jackson Page plays a 47-year-old John Higgins he should be a massive favourite, but he’s not. Turn it round and have a 21-year-old John Higgins playing a 47-year-old Jackson Page and it's a no contest!

"Jackson ended up playing the best game of his life and still couldn't beat him! It's not a criticism of Jackson at all - but we're still waiting to see the next Judd Trump. When he came along you thought it's in his hands to win tournaments. Is there anyone else coming along?

"When John came along at 17 you knew he'd be world champion, you could just tell."

Higgins, who beat 21-year-old Page 4-3 in that particular match at the Northern Ireland Open, which was eventually won by another middle-aged star in Mark Allen (36), had some sympathy for the younger generation.

He said: "I think it's harder for them because they have the likes of yourself, me and Mark Williams to deal with. At our age we should be finished. When we were coming through we were playing 48-year-olds and knocking them over pretty easily. It's a difficult sport nowadays."

Neil Robertson also had his say on the issue and feels there's a difference with how young players are brought through these days compared to the Class of 92's era.