Meetings

15:07 Cagnes-sur-Mer Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Lavandou Handicap
  • 7f 209y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€13,860.002nd€4,400.003rd€2,200.004th€1,540.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:11:11
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(8)
Skalleto28
69-6OR: D
7/1
T: J P GauvinJ: M Velon (3)
2
(12)
La Fibre15
69-6OR:
6/1
T: M PimbonnetJ: F Blondel
3
(9)
Strategie Bleu11
69-5OR: D
14/1
T: M PitartJ: A Nicco (7)
4
(3)
Angel Islington9
59-3OR: D
17/2
T: F RossiJ: A Crastus
5
(5)
Misvab18
59-1OR: D
9/1
T: C EscuderJ: C Soumillon
6
(11)
Charnock Richardv29
58-12OR:
14/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: C Demuro
7
(14)
Lucky Lips9
68-12OR: D
6/1
T: S SmrczekJ: A Coutier
8
(7)
House Captainb24
98-11OR:
5/1
T: G AlimpinisisJ: M Guyon
9
(1)
Ziverib15
58-11OR: CD
16/1
T: Boutin (s)J: S Pasquier
10
(2)
Downeva29
78-7OR:
12/1
T: S LabateJ: A Hamelin
11
(6)
Be My Prince18
68-6OR:
12/1
T: Mme S WeisJ: V Cheminaud
12
(10)
Faraday Le Dun15
58-6OR:
16/1
T: C EscuderJ: S Ruis
13
(4)
Astrachemv15
58-2OR:
11/1
T: P CottierJ: E Hardouin
14
(13)
Poldina15
58-2OR:
16/1
T: M KrebsJ: A Orani

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

House Captain (5/1), Lucky Lips (6/1), La Fibre (6/1), Skalleto (7/1), Angel Islington (17/2), Misva (9/1), Astrachem (11/1), Be My Prince (12/1), Downeva (12/1), Charnock Richard (14/1), Strategie Bleu (14/1), Faraday Le Dun (16/1), Poldina (16/1), Ziveri (16/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
7/2
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
11/2
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
13/2
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
13/2
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7/1
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
15/2
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
15/2
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
11/1
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11/1
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
14/1
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
16/1
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
16/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 34m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex