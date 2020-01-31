Meetings

15:45 Pau Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • D'uzein Handicap
  • 1m 4f, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:49:07
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(11)
Gaillefontaineb21
69-6OR: D
4/1
T: M BrasmeJ: J Cabre
2
(4)
Calinab64
79-2OR:
22/1
T: C SorignetJ: I Mendizabal
3
(15)
Pedraza Lescribaa21
59-2OR:
66/1
T: S R SimonJ: A Subias (3)
4
(8)
Vimv7
99-1OR: CD
6/1
T: C BoutinJ: V Seguy
5
(6)
Gaby Star21
59-1OR:
12/1
T: J OrtetJ: C Cadel
6
(3)
Fire Gari21
58-13OR:
11/2
T: J OrtetJ: D Santiago (3)
7
(10)
Cliona Du Bearnb441
68-13OR:
28/1
T: C CheminaudJ: M Forest
8
(1)
Humbaba D'Agrostis21
68-12OR:
11/4
T: Jp CordonnierJ: M Foulon
9
(2)
Doc Diamond21
88-10OR: CD
12/1
T: Mme Al GuildouxJ: A Werle
10
(12)
Shakstormyv21
78-10OR:
18/1
T: Mme C TeychenneJ: D Morin (3)
11
(7)
Noctis Majv21
128-9OR: CD
14/1
T: C ChenuJ: V Chenet (3)
12
(9)
Jardin Fleuriv9
78-6OR: D
11/2
T: B LegrosJ: M Eon (3)
13
(13)
Special Croonerv21
68-5OR:
25/1
T: C GourdainJ: A Mekouche (9)
14
(14)
Check List Lanlore21
88-0OR:
40/1
T: Mme M Prunet-FochJ: W Smit
15
(5)
Muhtatop21
68-0OR:
40/1
T: Nicot (s)J: Lily Le Pemp

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Humbaba D'Agrostis (11/4), Gaillefontaine (4/1), Fire Gari (11/2), Jardin Fleuri (11/2), Vim (6/1), Doc Diamond (12/1), Gaby Star (12/1), Noctis Maj (14/1), Shakstormy (18/1), Calina (22/1), Special Crooner (25/1), Cliona Du Bearn (28/1), Check List Lanlore (40/1), Muhtatop (40/1), Pedraza Lescribaa (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
2/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
20/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 30m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex