Verdict

Phoenix Star Bint Dandy Classic Star

Plenty can be given some sort of chance here. Ifis in the same mood as when successful here last time out, he'd take some beating, but that isn't a given, and preference is for, a touch unlucky on his latest start here and he can gain compensation for that tonight.doesn't win enough to be confident about but she's nicely handicapped on her old mark and might be on the way back to form, andlooks sure to give it a shot from the front in stall 2.