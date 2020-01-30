Meetings

17:30 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • tote.co.uk Handicap (Class 6)
  • 7f, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.59sOff time:17:32:14
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(6)
True Beliefh45
49-10OR: 66
6/1
T: B R JohnsonJ: Jack Mitchell

Hold-up horse that was a winner at Windsor (6f) last October, still 7lb higher here due to three very solid efforts after that; back off a short break today, but the worry is this trip, as he seems happier at shorter.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(12)
Poeta Brasileirot16
59-10OR: 66
10/1
T: H SpillerJ: Ray Dawson (5)

Been a model of consistency throughout the winter, and still looks to be in form judged on latest C&D third to an improver; not best drawn here, which makes life harder, and yet to win at this trip; each-way chances all the same.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Classic Star21
49-10OR: 66CD
5/1
T: D K IvoryJ: Luke Bacon (7)

Improved to score over C&D last time, running out a ready 3¾l victor, and a 7lb rise hardly looks harsh; may not be entirely straightforward and there are no guarantees of a repeat, but clearly in good heart and nicely drawn.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(7)
Gottardo19
59-7OR: 63C
10/1
T: E A L DunlopJ: Miss Sophie Smith (7)

Running with plenty of consistency, usually finishing within hailing distance of the winner but a record of just two wins in 29 starts rather highlights the issue; conditions fine again and no reason not to run his race, may be playing for places.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Krakav8
59-7OR: 63
9/2
T: Mrs C A DunnettJ: Kevin Lundie (5)

Gone close last two starts with some decent front-running displays and drawn 2 today, may well try those tactics again; yet to win at this trip but does stay, hard to win with but should be on the premises again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(8)
Nampara45
59-7OR: 63
25/1
T: P W D'ArcyJ: William Carson

Has come back from an absence to perform with credit this winter, although a bit below par when made favourite here in November; this trip is the problem, with best form at sprint trips so far, and on that, others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(5)
Sonnet Roseb,t40
69-6OR: 62CD
22/1
T: C AllenJ: M Dwyer

C&D winner off this mark last autumn, so has that going for her; outclassed at Lingfield last time but earlier efforts didn't pull up many trees either, so she needs to refind her best form to hold a chance here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(1)
Phoenix Starh,t16
49-5OR: 61
9/2
T: S C WilliamsJ: Rob Hornby

In good form and possibly a bit unlucky not to score over C&D last time, denied a run at a key time only to stay on late again for second; nudged up a pound, but has a good draw to work from and looks a big player with a bit more luck.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(9)
Bint Dandyb8
99-5OR: 61CD
16/1
T: C WallisJ: Lewis Edmunds

Ran her best race for a while when second at Lingfield last week, keeping on well late for second; gets to run from her previous mark, which makes her look quite well treated here; no win machine, but could go well at a price.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Flaunt It72
49-2OR: 58
16/1
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: R Kingscote

Tailed right off on her two starts last autumn/this winter and she simply looks to be out of love with the game at present. Hard to make a case for.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(3)
Act Of Magic12
49-1OR: 57
33/1
T: L McJannetJ: K T O'Neill

Going nowhere quickly on his last three starts, sent off big prices on all three occasions; hard to see why things should be any different tonight, and easy to pass over.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(13)
Deeds Not Wordsp6
99-0OR: 56BFC
16/1
T: R BrislandJ: Pierre-Louis Jamin (7)

Winner of two of his last three starts and ran just as well in defeat at Lingfield last week; this looks a bit more competitive than a couple of those events though, and he's stepping up in trip, so new questions to answer from a poor draw.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(11)
Watheer6
58-10OR: 52CD
9/1
T: Roger FellJ: Callum Rodriguez

Knocking on the door last two starts, close third to a well-treated one at Wolverhampton last week; may do better again if settling early, which he's not done lately, and is one with a chance here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Harbour Vision49-812/1Full Result
T: D ShawJ: P Mathers

Betting

Forecast

Kraka (9/2), Phoenix Star (9/2), Classic Star (5/1), True Belief (6/1), Watheer (9/1), Gottardo (10/1), Poeta Brasileiro (10/1), Bint Dandy (16/1), Deeds Not Words (16/1), Flaunt It (16/1), Sonnet Rose (22/1), Nampara (25/1), Act Of Magic (33/1)

Verdict

Plenty can be given some sort of chance here. If Classic Star is in the same mood as when successful here last time out, he'd take some beating, but that isn't a given, and preference is for PHOENIX STAR, a touch unlucky on his latest start here and he can gain compensation for that tonight. Bint Dandy doesn't win enough to be confident about but she's nicely handicapped on her old mark and might be on the way back to form, and Kraka looks sure to give it a shot from the front in stall 2.
  1. Phoenix Star
  2. Bint Dandy
  3. Classic Star

Video Replay

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 16m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 37m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex