Meetings

12:55 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Rauba Capeu Handicap
  • 1m 3f 204y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€26,000.002nd€9,880.003rd€7,279.004th€4,160.005th€2,080.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:55:45
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(12)
Saint Nicolas30
59-6OR: D
4/1
T: S CulinJ: S Pasquier
2
(15)
Virkab103
49-4OR:
16/1
T: C FerlandJ: J Auge
3
(9)
Red Whisper30
59-3OR: D
6/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: M Guyon
4
(6)
Nabungab12
89-3OR: D
16/1
T: J PhelipponJ: A Crastus
5
(3)
Munawerb18
69-2OR: C
9/1
T: F VermeulenJ: C Demuro
6
(5)
Fox Tinb62
69-1OR: D
16/1
T: J ParizeJ: M Eon
7
(2)
Quevillon30
68-13OR:
33/1
T: Robert ColletJ: S Maillot
8
(7)
Rannanb34
58-12OR: CD
11/1
T: C EscuderJ: F Blondel
9
(11)
Aztec Warrior30
58-12OR: D
3/1
T: A SchutzJ: C Soumillon
10
(10)
Port Deauville79
58-11OR: D
10/1
T: F ForesiJ: F Foresi
11
(4)
Gnily23
68-8OR: D
18/1
T: M MolistJ: A Lemaitre
12
(16)
Pass The Stars16
48-7OR:
28/1
T: Mlle V DissauxJ: E Hardouin
13
(8)
King Dream19
78-6OR:
16/1
T: F VermeulenJ: I Mendizabal
14
(13)
Dubai Empire30
58-6OR:
14/1
T: Mme G RarickJ: C Pacaut
15
(14)
Turania37
58-6OR:
12/1
T: N CaulleryJ: V Cheminaud
16
(1)
Souvigne34
68-5OR: D
18/1
T: J P GauvinJ: G Congiu

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Aztec Warrior (3/1), Saint Nicolas (4/1), Red Whisper (6/1), Munawer (9/1), Port Deauville (10/1), Rannan (11/1), Turania (12/1), Dubai Empire (14/1), King Dream (16/1), Nabunga (16/1), Virka (16/1), Fox Tin (16/1), Gnily (18/1), Souvigne (18/1), Pass The Stars (28/1), Quevillon (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

