Meetings

11:25 Pau Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Haras De Gelos Stakes
  • 1m 1f 207y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:28:03
1
(3)
Hajres
69-12OR:
5/2
T: J BernardJ: O Peslier
2
(6)
Deryanv114
59-12OR:
6/4
T: Guillemin (s)J: J Auge
3
(10)
Jaazmah Athbahb115
59-9OR: D
9/2
T: J BernardJ: J B Eyquem
4
(1)
Aounv171
69-9OR:
15/2
T: A De WatrigantJ: I Mendizabal
5
(9)
Ibn Gadirv1
59-9OR:
16/1
T: Francisco SanchezJ: J Grosjean
6
(4)
Kanaanv226
59-9OR: D
7/1
T: Guillemin (s)J: A Gavilan
7
(7)
Marmara Starv174
59-3OR:
40/1
T: D MorissonJ: C Cadel
8
(5)
Goingfor Al Baraka69
48-13OR:
20/1
T: C GourdainJ: V Seguy
9
(2)
Guide Du Prelatv59
48-11OR:
33/1
T: T Lauriere DeJ: A Werle

Non-Runners

10
(8)
Bint Albahar Kb59
48-9OR: -
T: J BernardJ: G Guedj-gay

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Deryan (6/4), Hajres (5/2), Jaazmah Athbah (9/2), Kanaan (7/1), Aoun (15/2), Bint Albahar Kb (14/1), Ibn Gadir (16/1), Goingfor Al Baraka (20/1), Guide Du Prelat (33/1), Marmara Star (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

