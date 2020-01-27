Meetings
12:25 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020
1
(9)
Makeno10
39-6OR: D
9/2
2
(2)
39-3OR: D
5/1
3
(3)
39-3OR: D
9/4
4
(10)
Dionydarkv17
39-2OR:
20/1
5
(11)
Galloonv17
39-2OR:
14/1
6
(4)
Kelydor84
38-12OR:
40/1
7
(8)
Amiatab12
38-12OR:
8/1
8
(1)
38-12OR: D
7/1
9
(12)
Final Fourv21
38-11OR:
25/1
10
(5)
Samurajv7
38-11OR:
12/1
11
(7)
38-8OR:
16/1
12
(6)
Melroseb10
38-8OR:
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Diva Du Dancing (9/4), Makeno (9/2), Lily Apple (5/1), Eversweet (7/1), Melrose (8/1), Amiata (8/1), Samuraj (12/1), Galloon (14/1), Rock Your Breeze (16/1), Dionydark (20/1), Final Four (25/1), Kelydor (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed