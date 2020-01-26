Meetings

18:39 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:45:18
1
(1)
Off The Mark28
58-9OR: 65D
40/1
T: Eduardo AzpuruaJ: Carlos Lugo
2
(2)
High Rider14
68-9OR: 79D
11/2
T: Steve KlesarisJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
3
(3)
Why Trust25
48-9OR: 86D
11/2
T: Gilberto ZerpaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
4
(4)
Combinationb31
48-9OR: 96
4/1
T: Joseph OrsenoJ: Cristian Torres (5)
5
(5)
Revolving Star25
48-9OR: 76
50/1
T: Daniel PitaJ: Dick Cardenas
6
(6)
Money Come98
48-9OR: 88D
11/10
T: Victor BarbozaJ: Luis Saez
7
(7)
Starship Taxi39
58-9OR: 80D
40/1
T: Steven DwoskinJ: Jeffrey Sanchez
8
(8)
Damiano14
48-9OR: 86D
8/1
T: R Hess JrJ: Jose Bracho
9
(9)
Bullgrats25
58-9OR: 81D
20/1
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Edgard Zayas
10
(10)
Taylorsinitiation25
48-9OR: 83D
10/1
T: Allen IwinskiJ: Richard Mitchell

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Guess First28
78-9OR: 73
T: Anna VarsiJ: Luca Panici

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Money Come (11/10), Combination (4/1), Why Trust (11/2), High Rider (11/2), Damiano (8/1), Taylorsinitiation (10/1), Bullgrats (20/1), Guess First (20/1), Starship Taxi (40/1), Off The Mark (40/1), Revolving Star (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
5/4
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
4/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
10/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
14/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
14/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
18/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
18/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

