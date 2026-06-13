Words Of Truth wins at Ascot
Words Of Truth

Words Of Truth dominates in the Listed BetMGM Scurry Stakes at Sandown

Horse Racing
Sat June 13, 2026 · 2h ago

Words Of Truth ran out a comfortable winner of the Listed BetMGM Scurry Stakes at Sandown under Oisin Murphy on Saturday.

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin's three-year-old was running over five furlongs for the first time but was sent off the 15/8 favourite to relish the minimum trip while conceding a 5lb penalty to his rivals.

Settled in mid-division by Oisin Murphy, he made his move two furlongs out and overhauled the leader Lady Youmzain in the final quarter mile to win by a length from that rival.

The performance was even more impressive considering he jumped a path when making his challenge and this was his first run since finishing second at Meydan in January, as well.

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Royal Ascot 2026

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