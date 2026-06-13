Words Of Truth dominates in the Listed BetMGM Scurry Stakes at Sandown

Words Of Truth ran out a comfortable winner of the Listed BetMGM Scurry Stakes at Sandown under Oisin Murphy on Saturday.
Charlie Appleby and Godolphin's three-year-old was running over five furlongs for the first time but was sent off the 15/8 favourite to relish the minimum trip while conceding a 5lb penalty to his rivals.
Settled in mid-division by Oisin Murphy, he made his move two furlongs out and overhauled the leader Lady Youmzain in the final quarter mile to win by a length from that rival.
The performance was even more impressive considering he jumped a path when making his challenge and this was his first run since finishing second at Meydan in January, as well.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Royal Ascot 2026
- Royal Ascot racecards, form and FREE video replays
- Royal Ascot going and weather forecast
- Royal Ascot odds with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot free bets
- Andrew Balding: My Royal Ascot team
- Karl Burke: My Royal Ascot team
- George Scott: My Royal Ascot team
- George Boughey: My five to follow at Ascot
- Guineas hero Bow Echo primed for 'ultimate test'
- Outfielder and the Wesley Ward squad
- Two-Year-Old Guide including Wathnan Racing
- Weighing up four stars in St James's Palace Stakes
- Three horses who could bounce back at Ascot
- Latest Royal Ascot tips and features
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org