Thunder Call beats Red Spells Danger
Thunder Call beats Red Spells Danger

Trackside Live recap from York: parade ring updates and selections

Horse Racing
Sat June 13, 2026 · 1h ago

Our Trackside Live team are live from York this afternoon for the 55th Macmillan Charity Raceday.

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17:25 Fordy Marshall Handicap

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Result

1st Musical Touch 14/1

2nd Woven 12/1

3rd Almarda Prince 14/1

4th Lord Roxby 17/2

Verdict

Best three for me 14-5-9

Parade ring updates

2 Rousing Encore fine

3 Bergerac Old boy looks terrific, good coat. Real shine to him

4 Westmorian in now, fine, no issues

5 Woven strong, very fit, catches the eye somewhat

6 Winged Messenger better than a few, looks well

7 Lord Roxby much more relaxed than last time when he got absolutely lathered up

8 Musical Touch fit. Coat a bit dull

9 Grant Wood very fit, one of the better ones

10 Duran fit, relaxed

11 Kodiac Thriller fit, but just a touch tense through the back early here

12 Yes I'm Mali lengthy sprinter, no issues

13 Manila Scouse very fit, no issues

14 El Bufalo very fit, again, appeals

15 Lethal Nymph never presents great, but he's fit

16 Almarda Prince touch keen, but fit

17 Archduke Ferdinand fine, bit tense

18 Secret Guest fit, no issues

19 Kats Bob just okay,coat a bit woolly. Getting warm

20 Irish Nectar fine, touch keen

21 Sports Coach a bit quiet, but fine otherwis

22 Bonnie's Boy looks well and good coat too

16:50 Ice Co Supporting Macmillan Handicap

Ryan Moore wins on Point Of Contact
Ryan Moore wins on Point Of Contact

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Result

1st Point Of Contact

2nd Frankies Dream

3 Pearl Eye

Verdict

Nothing wrong with the 1 here, looks really well, gets the vote. 4 and 14 others to catch the eye and at a massive price 10

Parade ring updates:

1 Point Of Contact very fit, lovely walk, all class

2 Billyb looks fine, usually does

3 Grizedale badly in need of the run after absence

4 Fantastic Fox given the absence, looks very fit, won't come on a lot for this

5 Empire Of Light okay, will come on a bit for this

6 Frankies Dream being held back in the box. Out now, is fine

7 Freddie Steady Go just okay, somewhat reluctant in the pre-parade ring

8 Capital Guarantee compact type, fine

9 Break The Bank another that badly needs it, coat could be better too

10 Kaleido very fit, plenty of definition and rib on show

11 Cristo mesh rug on , but clearly fit underneath

12 Hale End fit, no issues

13 They All Know Me

14 Financer another to catch the eye, looks in great shape, very fit

15 Pearl Eye very fit but a little keen

16 Leadenhall strong, well-muscled up, looks very well

17 Harswell Ruby fit, no issues

16:15 Tomahawk Restaurants Supporting Macmillan EBF Maiden Stakes

Inner City Blues makes a winning debut
Inner City Blues makes a winning debut

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Result

1st Inner City Blues 4/9 fav

2nd Stardom Glory 10/3

Verdict

In general a well-behaved lot. The 4 faces competition from both 8 and 6, both if whom look very well. 6 just gets the nod

Parade ring updates:

1 Athos compact, lot of growing to do, dwarfed by a few of these

3 Conciliate has a lot of developing to do, still weak at the back

4 Inner City Blues different type. Deep chested, muscular, much more substance to him physically, you'd imagine he will strip fitter whatever he does here, given that size. Relaxed early, no issues. Then went into the box to be saddled and immediately had a shout, wasn't overly keen on going in. Now coltish - there are warning signs developing here. Settling down again now.

5 Neverbeatdeswalker Not much to him, quite a compact, sprint type, probably needs this experience

6 Stardom Glory lovely, lengthy type, relaxed, very forward, attractive and fit after a run

7 Sue's Last Chance quite leggy, but attractive. Bit of condition but nothing too offputting

8 Ten Clarets first in. Lengthy type, athletic, very fit for debut. Very professional, relaxed, appeals

15:35 Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap

Thunder Call beats Red Spells Danger
Thunder Call beats Red Spells Danger

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Result

1st Thunder Call 4/1

2nd Red Spells Danger 7/2 fav

3rd Fortification 14/1

4th Chicago Pope 15/2

Verdict

Open race, I'll take 9-12-14 as my trio

Parade ring updates:

1 Five Ways

2 Super Soldier just okay, others make more appeal

3 Postmodern No sign of 3, or the jockey, may well have gone straight out

4 Advertised a tad keen, but fine for fitness

5 Cape Ashizuri needs run after absence

6 Boston Dan fine, nothing more

7 Underwriter okay, coat could be better

8 Man Of Vision okay, again might just come on for it

9 Red Spells Danger strong, very fit, really has come forward from last year

10 Silent Strike very fit after an absence, positive

11 Reciprocated fit, touch keen early but nothing majorly concerning yet

12 Chicago Pope another very fit for this, lot of rib and definition on show, positive

13 First Legion fine, fit enough

14 Ruby's Angel very fit and relaxed, like

15 Fortificationvery fit, in great condition, relaxed

16 Back To Me fit, no issues

17 Golden Brown - fit, lean

18 Thunder Call looks in need of the run, little bit of condition after 40 days off

19 Alamimos quite busy and keen early on here

20 First Time fit but keen early

21 Go Vince Go very lean, arguably best seen this season so far, improved on latest

22 Kind Touch strong, looks well after very recent run

15:00 Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup

Gregory comes out on top at York
Gregory comes out on top at York

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Result

1st Gregory 13/2

2nd Tabletalk 9/1

Verdict

4 the Best

Parade ring updates

1 Al Qareem - out next and as always, looks in great shape. Always carries a touch of condition these days, he's fit

2 Epic Poet - very lean, really fit for this, looks to have come on a bit for latest run - just getting a touch warm - monitoring

3 Gregory - in next. Rugged up at moment but not striding out with any purpose early, perhaps still a little stiff. Rug off now and he will come on a lot for this, plenty to work on

4 Mount Atlas - first in, looks in superb condition. Good core to him, strong, muscular, very fit

5 Roaring Legend - looks to need the run after a small absence, will strip a lot fitter for this

6 Tabletalk - has never really grown that much since a 3yo, he's fine but others appeal more

14:25 Sky Bet Supporting Macmillan Handicap

The upwardly mobile Extremely Zain wins well
The upwardly mobile Extremely Zain wins well

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Result:

1st Extremely Zain 2/1 fav

2nd Andesite 25/1

3rd Son 20/1

4th Lir Speciale 11/2

Verdict:

5-4-2 best trio

Parade ring updates:

1 Yanifer - fit and well, no issues there

2 Mirabeau - even for a grey, can clearly be seen to be very fit here; in superb condition

4 Darkness - good strong type, looks well, shortlisted

5 Akkadian Thunder - another for the shortlist, in terrific condition, well muscled up at the back

6 Sujet - another on the more compact side, might just come on a touch for this

7 Milford - more compact unit, handler has a lid on at present but that could change

8 Aalto - fit, plenty of definition at the rear

10 Gweedore - kicking out. Is fit, but likely to have someone's eye out soon. Needs to calm it down

11 Persuasion - pretty straight, again just come on a touch

12 Brighton Bay - fit, ears keep going back, having a look about

13 Lir Speciale - more relaxed, looks fine after yesterday's exertions, no issues

14 Recency Bias - fine, lean

15 Midnight Strike - another big unit, fit after recent run

16 Extremely Zain - fit, maybe not the biggest here but fine overall

17 Son - too keen, pulling, getting a touch warm

18 Andesite - quite tense, head in the air somewhat, just okay

19 Glenfinnan - fine after recent win, looks to have come out the race well

20 Daydreama - strong sort, fit, coat a touch dull

21 White Crown Star - plenty of rib on show after absence, by no means unfit

13:50 Queen Mother's Cup Handicap

Dunkeld Dreamer (left) wins at York
Dunkeld Dreamer (left) wins at York

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Result

1st Dunkeld Dreamer 6/1

2nd Humble Spark 7/2 jt-fav

3rd Secret Force 7/2 jt-fav

Verdict

The best

Parade Ring updates:

1 Prince Of The Seas - fit, nice and relaxed, no issues

2 Arqoob - fit, little older so maybe carrying a touch of condition, but looks well overall

3 Chillingham - Early eyecatcher, turned up spot-on for this, plenty of rib and definition on show

4 Parlando - okay, still looks like another run will being him on again

5 Humble Spark - fit, nice walk, relaxed, no issues

6 Secret Force - thicker-set type, fit and well, strong

7 No Knee Never - fine, coat perhaps a bit dull, can be forgiven that on what is a cool day here

8 Dunkeld Dreamer - very lean, lighter-framed model, no issues but others make a little more appeal - getting a bit on toes

9 Mayaada - fit, having a look about, not fully concentrating on the job as yet

Royal Ascot 2026

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