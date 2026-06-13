Trackside Live recap from York: parade ring updates and selections

Our Trackside Live team are live from York this afternoon for the 55th Macmillan Charity Raceday.
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17:25 Fordy Marshall Handicap
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Result
1st Musical Touch 14/1
2nd Woven 12/1
3rd Almarda Prince 14/1
4th Lord Roxby 17/2
Verdict
Best three for me 14-5-9
Parade ring updates
2 Rousing Encore fine
3 Bergerac Old boy looks terrific, good coat. Real shine to him
4 Westmorian in now, fine, no issues
5 Woven strong, very fit, catches the eye somewhat
6 Winged Messenger better than a few, looks well
7 Lord Roxby much more relaxed than last time when he got absolutely lathered up
8 Musical Touch fit. Coat a bit dull
9 Grant Wood very fit, one of the better ones
10 Duran fit, relaxed
11 Kodiac Thriller fit, but just a touch tense through the back early here
12 Yes I'm Mali lengthy sprinter, no issues
13 Manila Scouse very fit, no issues
14 El Bufalo very fit, again, appeals
15 Lethal Nymph never presents great, but he's fit
16 Almarda Prince touch keen, but fit
17 Archduke Ferdinand fine, bit tense
18 Secret Guest fit, no issues
19 Kats Bob just okay,coat a bit woolly. Getting warm
20 Irish Nectar fine, touch keen
21 Sports Coach a bit quiet, but fine otherwis
22 Bonnie's Boy looks well and good coat too
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Result
1st Point Of Contact
2nd Frankies Dream
3 Pearl Eye
Verdict
Nothing wrong with the 1 here, looks really well, gets the vote. 4 and 14 others to catch the eye and at a massive price 10
Parade ring updates:
1 Point Of Contact very fit, lovely walk, all class
2 Billyb looks fine, usually does
3 Grizedale badly in need of the run after absence
4 Fantastic Fox given the absence, looks very fit, won't come on a lot for this
5 Empire Of Light okay, will come on a bit for this
6 Frankies Dream being held back in the box. Out now, is fine
7 Freddie Steady Go just okay, somewhat reluctant in the pre-parade ring
8 Capital Guarantee compact type, fine
9 Break The Bank another that badly needs it, coat could be better too
10 Kaleido very fit, plenty of definition and rib on show
11 Cristo mesh rug on , but clearly fit underneath
12 Hale End fit, no issues
13 They All Know Me
14 Financer another to catch the eye, looks in great shape, very fit
15 Pearl Eye very fit but a little keen
16 Leadenhall strong, well-muscled up, looks very well
17 Harswell Ruby fit, no issues
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Result
1st Inner City Blues 4/9 fav
2nd Stardom Glory 10/3
Verdict
In general a well-behaved lot. The 4 faces competition from both 8 and 6, both if whom look very well. 6 just gets the nod
Parade ring updates:
1 Athos compact, lot of growing to do, dwarfed by a few of these
3 Conciliate has a lot of developing to do, still weak at the back
4 Inner City Blues different type. Deep chested, muscular, much more substance to him physically, you'd imagine he will strip fitter whatever he does here, given that size. Relaxed early, no issues. Then went into the box to be saddled and immediately had a shout, wasn't overly keen on going in. Now coltish - there are warning signs developing here. Settling down again now.
5 Neverbeatdeswalker Not much to him, quite a compact, sprint type, probably needs this experience
6 Stardom Glory lovely, lengthy type, relaxed, very forward, attractive and fit after a run
7 Sue's Last Chance quite leggy, but attractive. Bit of condition but nothing too offputting
8 Ten Clarets first in. Lengthy type, athletic, very fit for debut. Very professional, relaxed, appeals
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Result
1st Thunder Call 4/1
2nd Red Spells Danger 7/2 fav
3rd Fortification 14/1
4th Chicago Pope 15/2
Verdict
Open race, I'll take 9-12-14 as my trio
Parade ring updates:
1 Five Ways
2 Super Soldier just okay, others make more appeal
3 Postmodern No sign of 3, or the jockey, may well have gone straight out
4 Advertised a tad keen, but fine for fitness
5 Cape Ashizuri needs run after absence
6 Boston Dan fine, nothing more
7 Underwriter okay, coat could be better
8 Man Of Vision okay, again might just come on for it
9 Red Spells Danger strong, very fit, really has come forward from last year
10 Silent Strike very fit after an absence, positive
11 Reciprocated fit, touch keen early but nothing majorly concerning yet
12 Chicago Pope another very fit for this, lot of rib and definition on show, positive
13 First Legion fine, fit enough
14 Ruby's Angel very fit and relaxed, like
15 Fortificationvery fit, in great condition, relaxed
16 Back To Me fit, no issues
17 Golden Brown - fit, lean
18 Thunder Call looks in need of the run, little bit of condition after 40 days off
19 Alamimos quite busy and keen early on here
20 First Time fit but keen early
21 Go Vince Go very lean, arguably best seen this season so far, improved on latest
22 Kind Touch strong, looks well after very recent run
15:00 Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup
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Result
1st Gregory 13/2
2nd Tabletalk 9/1
Verdict
4 the Best
Parade ring updates
1 Al Qareem - out next and as always, looks in great shape. Always carries a touch of condition these days, he's fit
2 Epic Poet - very lean, really fit for this, looks to have come on a bit for latest run - just getting a touch warm - monitoring
3 Gregory - in next. Rugged up at moment but not striding out with any purpose early, perhaps still a little stiff. Rug off now and he will come on a lot for this, plenty to work on
4 Mount Atlas - first in, looks in superb condition. Good core to him, strong, muscular, very fit
5 Roaring Legend - looks to need the run after a small absence, will strip a lot fitter for this
6 Tabletalk - has never really grown that much since a 3yo, he's fine but others appeal more
14:25 Sky Bet Supporting Macmillan Handicap
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Result:
1st Extremely Zain 2/1 fav
2nd Andesite 25/1
3rd Son 20/1
4th Lir Speciale 11/2
Verdict:
5-4-2 best trio
Parade ring updates:
1 Yanifer - fit and well, no issues there
2 Mirabeau - even for a grey, can clearly be seen to be very fit here; in superb condition
4 Darkness - good strong type, looks well, shortlisted
5 Akkadian Thunder - another for the shortlist, in terrific condition, well muscled up at the back
6 Sujet - another on the more compact side, might just come on a touch for this
7 Milford - more compact unit, handler has a lid on at present but that could change
8 Aalto - fit, plenty of definition at the rear
10 Gweedore - kicking out. Is fit, but likely to have someone's eye out soon. Needs to calm it down
11 Persuasion - pretty straight, again just come on a touch
12 Brighton Bay - fit, ears keep going back, having a look about
13 Lir Speciale - more relaxed, looks fine after yesterday's exertions, no issues
14 Recency Bias - fine, lean
15 Midnight Strike - another big unit, fit after recent run
16 Extremely Zain - fit, maybe not the biggest here but fine overall
17 Son - too keen, pulling, getting a touch warm
18 Andesite - quite tense, head in the air somewhat, just okay
19 Glenfinnan - fine after recent win, looks to have come out the race well
20 Daydreama - strong sort, fit, coat a touch dull
21 White Crown Star - plenty of rib on show after absence, by no means unfit
13:50 Queen Mother's Cup Handicap
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Result
1st Dunkeld Dreamer 6/1
2nd Humble Spark 7/2 jt-fav
3rd Secret Force 7/2 jt-fav
Verdict
The best
Parade Ring updates:
1 Prince Of The Seas - fit, nice and relaxed, no issues
2 Arqoob - fit, little older so maybe carrying a touch of condition, but looks well overall
3 Chillingham - Early eyecatcher, turned up spot-on for this, plenty of rib and definition on show
4 Parlando - okay, still looks like another run will being him on again
5 Humble Spark - fit, nice walk, relaxed, no issues
6 Secret Force - thicker-set type, fit and well, strong
7 No Knee Never - fine, coat perhaps a bit dull, can be forgiven that on what is a cool day here
8 Dunkeld Dreamer - very lean, lighter-framed model, no issues but others make a little more appeal - getting a bit on toes
9 Mayaada - fit, having a look about, not fully concentrating on the job as yet
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