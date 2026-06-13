Trackside Live recap from York: parade ring updates and selections

Our Trackside Live team are live from York this afternoon for the 55th Macmillan Charity Raceday.

17:25 Fordy Marshall Handicap Free video replay

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Result 1st Musical Touch 14/1 2nd Woven 12/1 3rd Almarda Prince 14/1 4th Lord Roxby 17/2 Verdict

Best three for me 14-5-9 Parade ring updates 2 Rousing Encore fine 3 Bergerac Old boy looks terrific, good coat. Real shine to him 4 Westmorian in now, fine, no issues 5 Woven strong, very fit, catches the eye somewhat 6 Winged Messenger better than a few, looks well 7 Lord Roxby much more relaxed than last time when he got absolutely lathered up 8 Musical Touch fit. Coat a bit dull 9 Grant Wood very fit, one of the better ones 10 Duran fit, relaxed 11 Kodiac Thriller fit, but just a touch tense through the back early here 12 Yes I'm Mali lengthy sprinter, no issues 13 Manila Scouse very fit, no issues 14 El Bufalo very fit, again, appeals 15 Lethal Nymph never presents great, but he's fit 16 Almarda Prince touch keen, but fit 17 Archduke Ferdinand fine, bit tense 18 Secret Guest fit, no issues 19 Kats Bob just okay,coat a bit woolly. Getting warm 20 Irish Nectar fine, touch keen 21 Sports Coach a bit quiet, but fine otherwis 22 Bonnie's Boy looks well and good coat too

Ryan Moore wins on Point Of Contact

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Result 1st Point Of Contact 2nd Frankies Dream 3 Pearl Eye Verdict

Nothing wrong with the 1 here, looks really well, gets the vote. 4 and 14 others to catch the eye and at a massive price 10 Parade ring updates: 1 Point Of Contact very fit, lovely walk, all class 2 Billyb looks fine, usually does 3 Grizedale badly in need of the run after absence 4 Fantastic Fox given the absence, looks very fit, won't come on a lot for this 5 Empire Of Light okay, will come on a bit for this 6 Frankies Dream being held back in the box. Out now, is fine 7 Freddie Steady Go just okay, somewhat reluctant in the pre-parade ring 8 Capital Guarantee compact type, fine 9 Break The Bank another that badly needs it, coat could be better too 10 Kaleido very fit, plenty of definition and rib on show 11 Cristo mesh rug on , but clearly fit underneath 12 Hale End fit, no issues 13 They All Know Me 14 Financer another to catch the eye, looks in great shape, very fit 15 Pearl Eye very fit but a little keen 16 Leadenhall strong, well-muscled up, looks very well 17 Harswell Ruby fit, no issues

Inner City Blues makes a winning debut

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Result 1st Inner City Blues 4/9 fav 2nd Stardom Glory 10/3 Verdict

In general a well-behaved lot. The 4 faces competition from both 8 and 6, both if whom look very well. 6 just gets the nod Parade ring updates: 1 Athos compact, lot of growing to do, dwarfed by a few of these 3 Conciliate has a lot of developing to do, still weak at the back 4 Inner City Blues different type. Deep chested, muscular, much more substance to him physically, you'd imagine he will strip fitter whatever he does here, given that size. Relaxed early, no issues. Then went into the box to be saddled and immediately had a shout, wasn't overly keen on going in. Now coltish - there are warning signs developing here. Settling down again now. 5 Neverbeatdeswalker Not much to him, quite a compact, sprint type, probably needs this experience 6 Stardom Glory lovely, lengthy type, relaxed, very forward, attractive and fit after a run 7 Sue's Last Chance quite leggy, but attractive. Bit of condition but nothing too offputting 8 Ten Clarets first in. Lengthy type, athletic, very fit for debut. Very professional, relaxed, appeals

Thunder Call beats Red Spells Danger

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Result 1st Thunder Call 4/1 2nd Red Spells Danger 7/2 fav 3rd Fortification 14/1 4th Chicago Pope 15/2 Verdict

Open race, I'll take 9-12-14 as my trio Parade ring updates: 1 Five Ways 2 Super Soldier just okay, others make more appeal 3 Postmodern No sign of 3, or the jockey, may well have gone straight out 4 Advertised a tad keen, but fine for fitness 5 Cape Ashizuri needs run after absence 6 Boston Dan fine, nothing more 7 Underwriter okay, coat could be better 8 Man Of Vision okay, again might just come on for it 9 Red Spells Danger strong, very fit, really has come forward from last year 10 Silent Strike very fit after an absence, positive 11 Reciprocated fit, touch keen early but nothing majorly concerning yet 12 Chicago Pope another very fit for this, lot of rib and definition on show, positive 13 First Legion fine, fit enough 14 Ruby's Angel very fit and relaxed, like 15 Fortificationvery fit, in great condition, relaxed 16 Back To Me fit, no issues 17 Golden Brown - fit, lean 18 Thunder Call looks in need of the run, little bit of condition after 40 days off 19 Alamimos quite busy and keen early on here 20 First Time fit but keen early 21 Go Vince Go very lean, arguably best seen this season so far, improved on latest 22 Kind Touch strong, looks well after very recent run 15:00 Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup

Gregory comes out on top at York

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Result 1st Gregory 13/2 2nd Tabletalk 9/1 Verdict

4 the Best Parade ring updates 1 Al Qareem - out next and as always, looks in great shape. Always carries a touch of condition these days, he's fit 2 Epic Poet - very lean, really fit for this, looks to have come on a bit for latest run - just getting a touch warm - monitoring 3 Gregory - in next. Rugged up at moment but not striding out with any purpose early, perhaps still a little stiff. Rug off now and he will come on a lot for this, plenty to work on 4 Mount Atlas - first in, looks in superb condition. Good core to him, strong, muscular, very fit 5 Roaring Legend - looks to need the run after a small absence, will strip a lot fitter for this 6 Tabletalk - has never really grown that much since a 3yo, he's fine but others appeal more 14:25 Sky Bet Supporting Macmillan Handicap

The upwardly mobile Extremely Zain wins well

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Result: 1st Extremely Zain 2/1 fav 2nd Andesite 25/1 3rd Son 20/1 4th Lir Speciale 11/2 Verdict:

5-4-2 best trio Parade ring updates: 1 Yanifer - fit and well, no issues there 2 Mirabeau - even for a grey, can clearly be seen to be very fit here; in superb condition 4 Darkness - good strong type, looks well, shortlisted 5 Akkadian Thunder - another for the shortlist, in terrific condition, well muscled up at the back 6 Sujet - another on the more compact side, might just come on a touch for this 7 Milford - more compact unit, handler has a lid on at present but that could change 8 Aalto - fit, plenty of definition at the rear 10 Gweedore - kicking out. Is fit, but likely to have someone's eye out soon. Needs to calm it down 11 Persuasion - pretty straight, again just come on a touch 12 Brighton Bay - fit, ears keep going back, having a look about 13 Lir Speciale - more relaxed, looks fine after yesterday's exertions, no issues 14 Recency Bias - fine, lean 15 Midnight Strike - another big unit, fit after recent run 16 Extremely Zain - fit, maybe not the biggest here but fine overall 17 Son - too keen, pulling, getting a touch warm 18 Andesite - quite tense, head in the air somewhat, just okay 19 Glenfinnan - fine after recent win, looks to have come out the race well 20 Daydreama - strong sort, fit, coat a touch dull 21 White Crown Star - plenty of rib on show after absence, by no means unfit 13:50 Queen Mother's Cup Handicap

Dunkeld Dreamer (left) wins at York

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Result 1st Dunkeld Dreamer 6/1 2nd Humble Spark 7/2 jt-fav 3rd Secret Force 7/2 jt-fav Verdict