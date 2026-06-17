Trackside Live recap from Royal Ascot: parade ring updates and selections

Recap as our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and selections for day three of the Royal Meeting. All that, plus results, reaction and replays.

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18:10 - Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) Paddock updates 7 Royal Velvet - good level of fitness. Straightforward 5 Golden Mind - unusual conformation, flat backed, fit though 18 Colombier - strong type, fit and fine 15 Dance In The Storm - lean and racy, makes appeal 19 Mirsky - presents the same, okay 8 Vafortino - poor coat and getting warm 14 Cosi Bello - very lean, tuned up to the day 29 Nizam - fit and strong 22 The Fingal Raven - plain and getting warm 17 Storm Star - in good order, fit 11 Blue Brother - getting very on toes and needs to settle 16 Defence Minister - compact, moderate level of fitness 2 The Wizard Of Eye - strengthened up, very fit 21 River King - good level of fitness, likeable 24 Rock Of Cashel - poor coat, others preferred 6 Elarak - fit enough but still plain through the coat, others liked more 25 Hickory - solid and muscular, always presents a little heavy 28 Mezcala - got very warm and fussy 4 Fondo Blanco - will come on for the run 15 Dance In The Storm - lean, tends to present that way 20 Pellitory - good walker, fit 10 Arctic Dawn - warm, quite heavily built, others preferred 23 Stratusnine - one of the better models, plenty to like 12 Apiarist - looks in fair order, needs to settle 13 The Lost King - usually presents well and same again 26 So Darn Hot - presenting heavy, doesn’t appeal from a fitness perspective 9 Great Acclaim - plain, others preferred Paddock Verdict

14 Cosi Bello and 2 The Wizard Of Eye best pair Full Result 1st Mezcala 9/2 joint-fav 2nd Elarak 12/1 3rd Great Acclaim 12/1 4th Blue Brother 9/2 joint-fav

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17:35 - Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) Paddock updates 8 Morshdi - funny physical; compact and stout, short-legged, okay fitness but not improved from York 9 Mountain Cat - big physical, best Godolphin horse sighted all week, well balanced with a big walk 2 Oxagon - good looking individual, quiet demeanour, settling as the season goes on, okay but not as good as earlier in the year 3 Endorsement - nice middle distance type, good looking type with a good walk 5 Glacius - quite close coupled, strong over topline but others appeal more 1 Oceans Four - always liked as a physical, rangy athletic type who moves well, fit and well again 4 Generic - good looking type, long backed, fit and well 9 Mountain Cat - getting increasingly tense in the pre-parade, having a good neigh and play about 6 Italy - plain for an O’Brien, needs the run 7 Maho Bay - big, good looking type, another lovely Godolphin type 10 My Love Is King - always makes appeal, very good looking physical, fine with cheekpieces Paddock Verdict

7 Maho Bay best and unfortunately 9 Mountain Cat negative despite being a lovely physical Full Result 1st Generic 18/1 2nd Endorsement 11/8 fav 3rd Glacius 33/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: “He probably was overpriced today. We thought we were in the mix. Although the form looked solid it was a strong time as well what he achieved at Chester. “We just felt we were better coming off here. I had put him in the handicap here on Saturday, but I just felt that this looked open enough and worth a go. “I was happy from an early stage. I thought James [Doyle] gave him a peach of a ride. I was always confident when he peeled out that the horse was going to find something so I’m really delighted.

16:50 - Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) Paddock updates 26 Crest Of Fire - very on toes, has presented this way before but expending energy early 25 Vincenzo Peruggia - catches the eye, good level of fitness 22 Capall Rasa - plain, okay fitness at best 18 Noelan Star - good level of fitness 8 Conclave - nice type, physically pleasing, fit 28 Lion Of Alba - very fit, does tend to present this way 23 Runman - hasn’t improved, others appeal more 21 St Anton - looks well again, keeps appealing 2 Wise Prince - on toes again, had settled last time but back to old ways 14 Langstone - heavy set, doesn’t appeal on fitness 20 Outback Heat - in good order 6 Flushing Meadows - a little warm, okay fitness 5 Hilitany - fit but very toey, off putting 29 Jamestown - thick set physical, looks well 7 Laureate Crown - has got warm, looks okay 24 New Monarch - catches the eye, good level of definition 1 Pathein - plain, others appeal more 31 Winding Stream - needs the run and sweating 10 We're Goosers - looks well but on toes 12 Richie's Rocket - much better behaved since gelding operation, very fit 4 Tales Of Wisdom - heavy set, doesn’t catch the eye on quality 17 Blue Courvoisier - in good order but getting a touch warm 11 Wechaad - always presents heavy, has a good shine to coat 27 Moonfall - has come on from juvenile season, tall and fit 9 New Connection - strong type; will tighten up a touch 19 Intense Vision - touch heavy, will come on 15 Charly - fit and okay, poor in the coat 14 Langstone - tall; fit and fine 21 St Anton - compact and strong, similar presentation to last few runs when fit 3 Organise - fussy, playing with head and has got warm as a result, very fit 30 Exclusive Code - on toes and edgy, being mounted late Paddock verdict

25 Vincenzo Peruggia, 24 New Monarch and 8 Conclave best trio Full Result 1st Moonfall 13/2 2nd Outback Heat 10/1 3rd Jamestown 11/2 4th Lion Of Alba 33/1

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Reaction from connections Winning trainer George Boughey said: "That was great, he wasn't right at the end of last year but he's a progressive horse. Zac [Lloyd] gave him a beautful ride. He's come over to ride primarily for us - I called him over the winter. "I almost got more of a buzz out of that - handicaps are good fun. Bow Echo was more serious."

Ryan Moore and Scandinavia return victorious

Paddock update 4 Dubai Future - tends to carry condition over ribs, looks better than Sandown though 9 Rahiebb - presents very heavy, does so again. Probably similar to York, maybe not come forward as hoped. 7 Carmers - big imposing physical, fine, but no better than that 6 Trawlerman - relaxed in the pre-parade, fit after a long break 2 Al Riffa - looks really well, catches the eye 11 Miss Alpilles - small and compact, tends to present like she’s carrying a bit, okay 3 Caballo De Mar - stands out on fitness, very tight over ribs and quarters, relaxed demeanour 8 Furthur - big rangy type, athletic, fine 1 Al Nayyir - looks well enough, has good level of fitness 5 Sweet William - always presents well, good looking horse and you’d struggle to catch him on a bad day, plenty to like 10 Scandinavia - fit and well, no particular stand out but can’t find fault with him either Paddock verdict

3 Caballo De Mar best but not by a long way, fair standard with no major standouts Full Result 1st Scandinavia 11/8 fav 2nd Trawlerman 10/3 3rd Sweet William 11/1

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Reaction from connections Winning rider Ryan Moore said: "He should have won easier! I was happy where I was and then Oisin came up around me and I didn't want us all going three in a line and then he took me out of the race and I've had to work to get to Trawlerman, thought I had it and then had to go again. Trawlerman is a brave horse, he kept coming. "He [O'Brien] identifies these horses and brings them here, absolutely jumping out of their skin and I'm lucky to ride them. "His [Scandinavia] record since he got beat here last year, he keeps finding a way to win. "The answer with Aidan is he won't care [about 100 RA winners], he'll probably be thinking about the next 100, that's what separates him."

Earth Shot wins the Ribblesdale under James Doyle

Paddock updates 10 Maldives - warm and pulling about in the pre-parade, needs to settle 3 Dark Lucinda - still has some filling out to do physically, not much neck, others preferred 8 Lady Roisia - didn’t grow a tremendous amount from two to three, remained small and close coupled, fit 5 Gilded Prize - big, strong mare, has quality and presence, a little fussy but nothing to be concerned about 6 Golden Orbit - lacks presence and quality, still quite babyish, similar to Newbury 2 Composing - well balanced big filly, okay with blinkers added, very fit 7 Johanna Walsh - plain filly, carrying an unusual amount of condition for an O’Brien for all she has definition 11 Venetia - very tense and tight, on toes and heavy sweat between back legs, others preferred 4 Earth Shot - wouldn’t stand out on fitness; fair level of definition, but not tuned to the minute like some of the other. Nice demeanour. 3 Dark Lucinda - very tense, holding head high, fit, two handlers 1 Brilliant Star - lovely looking filly, walks well, lean and has a great demeanour. Plenty to like 9 Legacy Link - no major change to Epsom, doesn’t stand out in this field 12 Warriors Whisper - very lean, two handlers but easily managed, likeable Paddock verdict

5 Gilded Prize and 1 Brilliant Star best pair Full Result 1st Earth Shot 4/1 2nd Johanna Walsh 9/1 3rd Gilded Prize 5/1

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Reaction from connections Winning rider James Doyle said: "She helped me out a lot. When there's a loose horse involved, you're obviously hostage to fortune a bit. I found a lovely, relaxed rhythm; she is that way. She looks at things and takes it all in in a good way, so she saves plenty. "When we got to the turn she started to zoom into it really good and I was up behind Ryan, and the loose horse must have swerved out, Ryan swerved and I had to swerve because I was close to his heels, so I lost a good bit of momentum there and had to regather her momentum a couple of times up the straight. But once she really got organised I didn't have to... I'd be lying if I said at any stage I thought I was going to win, but a couple of strides before the line I thought, we might have done it, and she really stuck her neck out."

Ryan Moore aboard Enceladus after winning the King George V Stakes

Paddock updates 9 Dial Me In - tense and fussing with two handlers, needs to settle 11 Believed - catches the eye, high level of rib definition, slender but not without size 19 Blue Hercules - has a real look of class about him, gently on his toes and very defined 14 Waterford Castle - very fussy and getting warm as a result 18 Galilean Quality - deep chested type, has some presence, fit and fine 4 Birgham Dub - looks a little plain against a good quality field, fit and fine 10 Enceladus - has been a bit tricky to manage at times but has real physical presence and really catches the eye if can keep level headed 16 Arc Ole Ole - one or the biggest in the field, imposing type, sweating lightly but easily handled 6 Joulany - considerably improved behaviour for a gelding operation; worth noting, looks great 3 Cannes - good level of fitness, looks well 13 Golden Knight - very on toes and tense, concern 8 Atomic City - a little plain compared to some, fine 12 Into The Light - another good looking individual, walks well, likeable type 15 Genchev - in fair order, good type 17 Heyzoom - big powerful type, has got warm though 5 Al Azd - not a great physical; high and tense through neck and shoulders, plenty of better options 7 Amora Queen - a little plain but fit, sweating under mesh 2 Tierra Del Toro - strong and hard to manage in prelims, others preferred 1 Guildmaster - last to paddock, sturdy sort and held by two handlers, okay and no better Paddock verdict

10 Enceladus and 11 Believed best pair Full Result 1st Enceladus 7/1 2nd Al Azd 11/1 3rd Believed 14/1 4th Heyzoom 6/1

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Reaction from connections Winning rider Ryan Moore said: "I had a nice smooth run, he began well, he relaxed lovely on the outside of them, he didn't go mad at any stage of the race and he just relaxed and was comfortable and he was finding all the way in the straight. "He was only having his fourth run so everyone is probably still learning about him but he's a fine, big scopey horse. He may [get further], I don't think he has to. It just shows you the strength there is in Ireland, this is Joseph's [O'Brien] fourth winner - quite incredible."

Nola Soul wins the Chesham

Paddock updates 8 South Dakota - lovely physical; walks well with an over track, shouting in the pre-parade though and will learn from the experience again 13 Aperoll - big chested filly with a great attitude, relaxed mover, plenty to like 3 Nola Soul - really impressive physical, tall but well built as well, two handlers but very easy to manage, really takes the eye 1 Aix La Chapelle - fine limbed athletic colt; fairly flat rumped and not the best conformation, fit and well 6 Revels - hasn’t the height of some other contenders but plenty to like; very fit and good attitude 7 Romanza - poor through the coat, sweating heavily, negative 4 On Just Terms - small and racy, agile type 14 Bayside - small and close coupled, fair level of fitness but doesn’t stand out 10 Sydney Carton - tense and therefore stilted through the walk, good level of definition over quarters. negative 2 Celtic Charioteer - short coupled and small, sweating heavily and very tense. negative 12 Whispering Moon - tense and tight through shoulders and neck, has got warm, okay definition 8 South Dakota - become a little upset by the royal procession going by 9 South Dakota - big and strong but green and neighing 5 Pikachu - best of the Johnston trio, small and agile type, taking proceedings well 11 Time For The Moon - nice type with good demeanour but still very babyish and clueless, having a good look. Fit. Paddock verdict

6 Revels and 3 Nola Soul best pair. 2 Celtic Charioteer and 10 Sydney Carton negatives Full Result 1st Nola Soul 11/2 2nd On Just Terms 28/1 3rd Aperoll 12/1

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Reaction from connections Winning trainer Fozzy Stack told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s a lovely horse and we have a high opinion of him. Seamie [Heffernan, winning jockey] has always loved him. “He’s a big strong galloper who can go fast for a long time. “It was always the plan to come here. It's the place everyone wants to be!”