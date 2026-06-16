Trackside Live recap from Royal Ascot: parade ring updates and selections

Recap all of the action as our Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and selections for day one of the Royal Meeting.

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18:10 - Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) Paddock notes 16 Incensed - big, strong type, high level of definition for size, catches the eye 15 Ernst Blofeld - always a good looking type, fair level of fitness 7 Yashin - very lean over quarters but can present that way, fit and fine 4 Daiquiri Bay - looks in good order, tending to be consistent with presentation this season 5 Hallelujah U - not carrying a lot of condition but will fitten up muscle definition for this 10 Valiancy - not much to fault, good level of definition, plenty to like 1 Ascending - carrying condition 14 Sing Us A Song - big horse, in good order, likeable type 11 Green Cape - two handlers and a little keen, fussing for all he’s fit 2 Stressfree - will improve for the run 6 Real Dream - solid and fine, no better 8 Gamrai - has got very toey and sweaty, two handlers and would be a concern 12 Aeronautic - two handlers and has got very warm, concern 9 Enemy - still looks heavy, wouldn’t appeal on fitness 3 Paddy The Squire - alert and forward in refitted cheekpieces, okay Paddock verdict

16 Incensed best, 10 Valiancy second best Full Result 1st Daquiri Bay 6/1 2nd Gamrai 9/2 3rd Paddy The Squire 22/1 4th Aeronautic 12/1

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Map Of Stars wins the Wolferton

Paddock notes 2 Ancient Wisdom - will come forward for the run 9 Haatem - looks in great order, tends to carry a little over the ribs these days but no concerns 8 Ghostwriter - needs the run and has got very warm between legs 10 King's Gambit - very much on toes and needs to settle, normal paddock behaviour, doesn’t appeal on fitness 12 Nahraan - very much catches the eye, has quality, relaxed and plenty to like 3 Arabian Light - getting a little tense through and neck, fine at best 16 Survie - has got warm but very fit, small and together filly 4 Dividend - second handler added as has been keen, good level of fitness 13 Persica - has got warm but can do that, similar to Epsom 1 Adelaide River - very fit but a little fussy and has got warm 7 Gaucher - very fussy in the head, throwing himself about 15 Wimbledon Hawkeye - has improved for fitness and one of the better models, fair 5 Enfjaar - walks well, alert, fit 14 Royal Rhyme - very lean, starting to get a touch warm but easily managed 11 Map Of Stars - leggy and athletic, one of the better models, starting to get warm 6 Galen - narrow slender type, good level of fitness Paddock verdict

12 Nahraan and 14 Royal Rhyme best pair Full Result 1st Map Of Stars 13/2 2nd Wimbledon Hawkeye 12/1 3rd Dividend 33/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider James McDonald told ITV Racing: “He’s a beautiful horse. James [Doyle] gave me a good run down on him and said he had a hard choice to make. “Francis-Henri Graffard is basically the Chris Waller of France! "It’s incredible – I'm a racing purist, and I love this carnival. This place is magnificent, so much elegance and prestige.”

Joey Sheridan celebrates a first Royal Ascot triumph on Kizlyar

Paddock notes 7 Galileo Dame - fit and lean, tends to present this way as a slender frame, plenty to like 2 Bunting - fit after a long break, not to be dismissed 14 Ismahane - fit off a break, might improve a touch but not bad 3 Barnso - needs the run 12 Small Fry - lathered with sweat in pre-parade, would be a concern 8 Comfort Zone - strong and fit but a little fussy 4 Reaching High - in good order after a break 5 Lavender Hill Mob - strong and sturdy, fine 10 Defiantly - catching the eye, impressive physical and has the fitness to match 20 Kizlyar - a little plain, others make more appeal 17 All In You - needs run 15 Glenroyal - walking well, alert and keen, very fit 16 Puturhandstogether - has got warm, but looks in good order, well defined 19 Tim Toe - has benefit of recent race fitness and shows, fit and well 18 Annabel's Ghost - fair definition, little plain through the coat but not a surprise from the yard 9 Siempre Arturo - okay, has definition - no major concerns 6 Mordor - fit and well after short break, likeable 1 Beylerbeyi - on toes which tends to be his way, sweating, okay 11 Bahadur - fit and well, no concerns 13 Westminster Moon - good condition, shine to coat, fit and fine Paddock verdict

10 Defiantly and 2 Bunting best pair Full Result 1st Kizlyar 25/1 2nd Defiantly 25/1 3rd Tim Toe 8/1 4th Barnso 40/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Joey Sheridan said: “Brilliant. He (the trainer) said to me to keep it good and simple, that he enjoys being in front. He won in front the last day in Killarney, I just felt down the straight the first time that if I had to make the running, I would have been putting it over my head a bit and I’m glad I did take back because he didn’t really come down the hill into Swinley Bottom great, but when he turned out of Swinley Bottom and met the rising ground, he grabbed a hold of the bridle and I knew I was in business then.”

Bow Echo (nearside) digs deep to beat Gstaad at Royal Ascot

Paddock notes 2 Gstaad - taking steps forward with each run this year, has tightened up again. Relaxed compared to his juvenile days, notably so. 5 Puerto Rico - really matured as a three year old, filled out into his frame and catches the eye more than anticipated, fit 6 Talk Of New York - strong, sturdy physical, has got warm but did the same at Sandown last time - never going to knock your eye out in a paddock 3 Lord Britain - second handler hovering as can be keen, compact and short coupled, fit 1 Bow Echo - always has a lovely demeanour but not impressing like he did at Newmarket, not as rib fit 4 Power Blue - lean and fit, similar to the Curragh, fit and fine 5 Lavender Hill Mob - strong and sturdy, fine 10 Defiantly - catching the eye, impressive physical and has the fitness to match Paddock verdict

2 Gstaad best Full Result 1st Bow Echo 5/6 fav 2nd Gstaad 2/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Billy Loughnane told ITV Racing: “It was a very tactical race - not my finest ride – but he got me out of trouble. It was messy, I didn’t want to go on the fence, and I got a horrible passage around Talk Of New York. “But he showed his class. He’s a superstar – I'm so lucky to be sat on a horse like this at the age of 20. I just wish Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum was here to see him, he was the apple of his eye as a two-year-old.”

Mission Central (orange and blue silks) wins at Royal Ascot

Paddock notes 11 Shagraan - on toes, typical behaviour for him, tends to present fit 2 American Affair - looks well, has got warm between back legs in pre-parade, fussy but normal for him 18 Mgheera - walking out well, alert, strong, fine 17 Heavenly Heather - stocky build mare, never overly appeals, fine for her 5 Getreadytorumble - catches the eye, big imposing type 14 Azure Angel - looks in good order, straight forward demeanour, fit and fine 16 Frost At Dawn - best seen for a while, never catches the eye 22 Rosy Affair - lean and agile, has got warm but easily managed, likeable 15 First Instinct - very lean and small, tends to present this way 24 Aspect Island - not a typical sprinting physical, tall with good definition 19 Miss Attitude - very keen and on toes, concern 23 Time For Sandals - looks in good order again, producing quite consistent physicals this season 1 Ain't Nobody - having a good scream and getting tense, concern 8 Night Raider - different physical since gelding, filled out more, fit and well but doesn’t stand out 26 Mission Central - smaller sprinting type, little quirky about going into the saddling area, nothing better than okay 4 Cover Up - real shine to coat and well muscled, definitely been made ready for the day 6 Jakajaro - strong and sturdy, more settled than he has been at times, liked. 3 Big Mojo - has got warm and fussy at times, tends to do so, but looks in great order 2 American Affair - has got quite sweaty, little on his toes which he did twelve months ago, okay 21 Rayevka - not the most appealing physically, quite heavy set, a little keen, fit 10 Rumstar - looks a little plain but does tend to, fine 7 Jm Jungle - fit and well, looks fine 20 Monteille - two handlers, keen, others appeal more 25 Behike - unusual walk which doesn’t help his paddock appearance, okay fitness 9 Overpass - late to paddock but fit and well, compact sprinting type 12 Starlust - still looks heavy, has got very warm between back legs 13 Kamaal - not standing out like she may have done in the past, her definition Paddock verdict

4 Cover Up and 5 Getreadytorumble best pair. 1 Ain't Nobody and 26 Mission Central negatives Full Result 1st Mission Central 14/1 2nd Rayevka 7/1 3rd Overpass 10/3 fav

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “I thought I’d won but it’s always hard when you’re so far apart. “He’s a progressive horse, they went hard, he got into a nice rhythm and it worked out beautifully. “Aidan’s record is incredible and I’m lucky to ride for him. Everything he runs here this week will have a good chance.”

Great Barrier Reef (purple and white silks) wins the Coventry Stakes

Paddock notes 22 Treasurer - very relaxed, presenting heavy, others preferred 14 Mrair - big strong type, not overly beefy but catches the eye 6 Cut A Dash - presented heavy at York, so wouldn’t be a concern, better demeanour than York 12 Jaan Ki Tukri - has experience but being green and throwing himself about, others preferred 13 Kamaal - still might need another run 5 Confucius - better of the two AOB, stronger, physically forward type; perhaps not the beast that we’re used to the yard producing in these races but nothing to dislike 3 Bull Shark - plain and poor through the coat 19 The Ginger Kid - very naughty at Nottingham and a better behaved model here; has plenty of class and shouldn’t be dismissed 4 Cilician - nice type; liked at Nottingham but probably outclassed in this field for all he is fit 17 Ruler's Pride - really catching the eye, lean and agile 9 God Given Talent - two handlers and keen but plenty of definition behind 10 Great Barrier Reef - not the biggest juvenile, looks fit and well, presenting similar to the Curragh last time 21 The Scallionator - leggy and athletic, walks well, fit 11 High King - two handlers, nice model, relaxed, fit and well 1 Adaay Of Scarlett - small, has appealed in the past but looks outclassed against some of these 12 Jaan Ki Tukri - very keen, verging on a negative 15 Night In Vegas - plain and has been reluctant to saddle, has settled 20 The Harv - sturdy and short coupled, no better than okay 8 Final Objective - strong and sturdy, fit 7 Easy Answer - very on toes and sweaty 18 Siouxperb - edgy with two handlers Paddock verdict

17 Ruler's Pride, 19 The Ginger Kid and 14 Mrair best trio Full Result 1st Great Barrier Reef 6/1 2nd Adaay Of Scarlett 40/1 3rd Royal Heritage 12/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Wayne Lordan told ITV Racing: “I thought David Egan was the only pace on my side and I wanted to get a lead as its hard on your own, but I got a lovely lead. He came across but was running forward – it was a lovely performance. He’s very straightforward, he has pace but when you let him down he stays well.”

Ten Bob Tony (right) gets the better of More Thunder (left) and Opera Ballo at Royal Ascot

Paddock notes 1 Cicero's Gift - lightly sweating; typical paddock behaviour. Very fit, has improved for first two runs. 2 Damysus - lacking the star quality shown earlier in the season. Can carry condition over ribs but others appeal more on fitness. 6 Notable Speech - sharpened up since the Lockinge; has come in the coat more and muscled up, for all he’s stockily built. 7 Opera Ballo - has improved notably since Sandown, almost grown in confidence. Has got warm but does tend to. Very fit. 3 Docklands - shows a different attitude here and looks very well in himself, shine to coat and on good terms with himself. 8 Ten Bob Tony - needed the run a touch at Epsom and has sharpened up; lacks the quality of some of these. 4 First Conquest - fretting and fussing, has got warm between the back legs. 5 More Thunder - very fit, notably so but never stands out in the coat (grey hair amongst the coat which makes him less ‘shiny’). 9 Zeus Olympios - light framed and slender, always presents with high rib definition. Similar to Newbury. Paddock verdict

The Godolphin pair - 6 Notable Speech and 7 Opera Ballo - are the best in here. Notable Speech has improved from Newbury; Opera Ballo is an improved model from last year. Damysus looked to have taken a step backward compared to these. Full Result 1st Ten Bob Tony 50/1 2nd More Thunder 7/2 3rd Opera Ballo 7/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Kieran Shoemark told ITV Racing: “He travelled superbly – it didn’t feel like we were going very quick as a result – but he’s clearly in a great vein of form. “I’m somewhat surprised but clearly delighted. I’m riding for a great stable and they prep their horses amazingly – there are a lot of good ones there. “We thought he wanted easy ground but it's genuinely good to firm.”

Royal Ascot 2026 Day One Good afternoon, and welcome along to our Trackside Live coverage of the 2026 Royal Ascot meeting! Firstly, non-runners and an update on the ground. Just the one so far - Arizona Raider in the Coventry – but that might change due to drying ground. Clerk of the course Chris Stickels told Sky Sports Racing: "It's just dried out a little bit. Good to firm is now the official going description. The breeze is in their faces a bit coming up the straight, that might affect the times a little bit." Secondly, an idea of where the money has been going this morning. The three best backed horses with Sky Bet and Paddy Power in the Queen Anne Stakes, the King Charles III Stakes and the St James's Palace Stakes. 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes Docklands 13/2 from 8/1 - last year's winner and twice a Royal Ascot hero. 15:40 King Charles III Stakes Time For Sandals 14/1 from 20s - won the Commonwealth Cup at last year's meeting. 16:20 St James's Palace Stakes Gstaad 9/4 from 11/4 - the Irish 2000 Guineas winner has been backed to reverse Newmarket form with Bow Echo. Elsewhere, Tim Toe has been popular in the Ascot Stakes. 22-1 overnight, he's now a general 10-1 shot. Horses will shortly be in the paddock for the Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) - which is due off at 14:30.