Trackside Live from Royal Ascot: parade ring updates and selections

Our Trackside Live team provide parade ring updates and selections for day four of the Royal Meeting.
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Parade ring updates
To follow
Full result and report
1. LIBERTANGO 6/1
2. Sun Goddess favourite
3. Light Of Dawn
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Winning reaction
To follow
Verdict
Sun Goddess clear best, Dark Issue and Topaz also liked.
Parade ring updates
1 Acclamation Star (below also) - second handler added, negative.
1 Acclamation Star - fairly lengthy, walks well, wears red hood but nice and straightforward.
2 Bated Benevolence - neat filly, well balanced. Starting to get a touch warm, but not through being nervy.
3 Blue Sign - compact, stocky build, okay.
4 Crazy Cubana - a little busy and lacks the class of others, doesn’t jump out on fitness either.
5 Dark Issue - one of the better models, physically quite forward and has a good demeanour to match.
6 Dee’s Funny Girl - heavy set filly, fine for frame but doesn’t stand out.
7 Desert Sands - little weak through neck, marginally better physical of the yards pair.
8 Dubai Charm - compact, speedy type but has got very warm.
9 Glamorize - very tense and tight through the shoulders, good level of fitness.
10 Hidden Gift - lean and agile, little tense and warm but no major concerns.
11 Jolivette - good size, quite solidly built compared to some of these, still a little green but nothing alarming.
12 King’s Prize - plain filly, quite a raw physical, fine level of fitness.
13 Kochella - plain and doesn’t appeal on physical, quite poor through the coat.
14 Libertango - little weak through the frame and doesn’t make physical appeal, although was the same when winning at Leicester.
15 Light Of Dawn - strong filly, bum high still and will grow a little more, fit.
16 Love Is - has got very warm, has got muscle definition but others jump out more.
17 Magnesium - big sizeable filly, one for the notebook, doesn’t appear spot on today.
18 Ron’s Angel - busy, compact filly, has got very warm between back legs where been fussing.
19 Roxelina - looks heavy.
20 Silent Beauty - little unsure, two handlers but fit and well.
21 Sun Goddess - easily the best juvenile seen from the O’Brien yard this week, big, scopey filly with a loose walk.
22 Tall Trees - presenting heavy, doesn’t appeal on fitness.
23 Topaz - one of the better models, racy and agile.
24 Valentina Bella - very keen and fussy, will need to be well managed, others preferred.
25 What A Girl Wants - walks well, uses her body, fit
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