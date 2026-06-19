Day four at Royal Ascot including replays and reaction

A review of the rest of the action from day four of Royal Ascot 2026.

Loughnane and Boughey leave it late George Boughey's Libertango (6/1) came with an irresistible late burst from stall three to down odds-on shot Sun Goddess in the Albany Stakes, the opening race on Friday at Royal Ascot. The race appeared to revolve around Aidan O'Brien-trained Sun Goddess who was sent off the 10/11 favourite as she aimed to give the Ballydoyle team their third juvenile winner of the week. The signs looked promising too as Ryan Moore rousted her along to take up the running from eventual Light Of Dawn (11/1) entering the final furlong, but Billy Loughnane had other ideas on 400,000gns breeze-up buy Libertango and, having been held up early, the daughter of No Nay Never shot to the front towards the centre of the course, scoring by a length. It was a third winner of the week for Boughey, who also won the St James's Palace Stakes with stable star Bow Echo, as well as Thursday's Britannia courtesy of Moonfall.

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Loughnane said: "This is no surprise. I loved her before her first ever run, her work had been very good and I was pleased she did everything right that day on a very hot day at Leicester. She handled the prelims brilliantly. I had an uncompromising draw but switched her off and she showed an explosive turn of foot. "It's great and George has got his team in such great shape; he's a fantastic trainer and I'm the lucky one that gets to partner some very talented horses. I'm so hungry to ride winners and to be riding in these races is what you want. "I do think she'll stay seven; it's a stiff six here today and she gives herself every chance. It will be interesting and she'll have some loftier targets now."

Thumbs up from Billy Loughnane on Albany winner Libertango

Libertango was cut to 14/1 from 50s for the 1000 Guineas by Paddy Power and Boughey said: “Her work has been very good from the outset. We actually wanted her as a yearling, but we didn’t manage to buy her so it was nice to see her back in a breeze-up sale. “She has just the most amazing brain. I think if you are trying to buy Royal Ascot two-year-olds, No Nay Never is the stallion that is hitting them out of the park. To be able to get the horse was brilliant. “Mr Araci was pretty bold, but he wanted to buy the horse, and he had to pay for it, but her work has been better than any two year old that we have sent to Ascot. We have come second and third in the race over the last couple of years so I’m delighted to get it done. “I’m glad she got there as it wasn’t pretty watching. We kind of got the vibe that they were going to concertina against the stands’ side rail. We were drawn low, and it probably wasn’t that favourable, but there is a strong headwind here today and they went an honest gallop so she was able to get the better of them. “I thought she would get away with the draw. We were placed second last year with Awaken in the same gate. I think the way we were always going to ride her was going to suit her today, but she has got a wicked turn of foot. “She is not that small, but she is not a giant. The family were quite small, but she is certainly big enough. I think she got stopped three or four times, but Billy knew he had a load of horse under him. She had shown that turn of foot at home so it doesn’t surprise me she has done this. “It was all about today. She could go to Newmarket and step up in grade for the Duchess Of Cambridge. She is a filly with loads of pace. I think she will get further, but she probably doesn’t need to yet. I would say we would be going for a Group One later in the year as that is the way I hope she goes.”

Opportunity taken

Opportunity galloped on strongly to win the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes and provide another Royal Ascot winner of the week for trainer William Haggas, jockey James McDonald and owners Wathnan Racing. The 6/1 chance had to negotiate a safe trip from the inside stall in one but McDonald masterfully found the running room after settling in midfield and his mount - a winner at Carlisle when last seen on May 30 - darted back to the inside rail with two furlongs to travel and came to collar 16/5 chance Warrant Holder before staying on to score by a length and three-quarters. There was a further three lengths back to Regal Ulixes (22/1) in third, with Emit (11/2) fourth.

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Maureen Haggas said: "What a fantastic ride James has given him. He’s not the most straightforward horse and he just gave him the most beautiful ride. “The race came on the agenda while back because obviously this week is everything for Wathnan so he was going to run here if there was a race for him – and this was it. He’s a talented horse but took a long time to mature and he really came of age today. “They’ve done a brilliant job with him at home. It’s very hard to put condition on him, the Head Lads have done really well with him. He’s not straightforward but they made it look easy."

Opportunity wins under James McDonald on Friday

Green is the colour Joseph O'Brien was back among the winners on Friday as 8/1 shot Green Carrera won the Sandringham Stakes to bring up a fifth success of the week for the red-hot trainer. The daughter of Lope De Vega was kept tight to the stands' side rail by jockey Mickael Barzalona and galloped on strongly to beat the John & Thady Gosden-trained runner-up Symbol Of Majesty (18/1), with Rosa Inglesa third at 11/1.