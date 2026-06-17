Aidan O’Brien trained the 100th Royal Ascot winner of his remarkable career when Scandinavia won the Gold Cup.

In a terrific tussle with last year's Gold Cup hero Trawlerman, the Ryan Moore-ridden four-year-old dug deep in the final furlong to edge victory. Scandinavia was a fourth success of the week for the Ballydoyle team in Berkshire. The O'Brien century includes 10 victories in the Gold Cup, four of which came via the remarkable Yeats, while other star names to have won at the meeting for the trainer over the years include Rock Of Gibraltar, Giant’s Causeway, Johannesburg, Fame And Glory, Henrythenavigator, Starspangledbanner, So You Think and Kyprios. It’s been an eventful Royal Ascot so far for the team with both Christophe Soumillon and Ryan Moore picking up bans following Gstaad’s narrow defeat to Bow Echo in Tuesday's St James’s Palace Stakes. The former was handed an eight-day suspension for "riding his mount in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable" aboard the front-running Puerto Rico.

Aidan O'Brien's best Royal Ascot winners Best two-year-old: Caravaggio (123p) Great Barrier Reef took Aidan O’Brien’s record number of Coventry Stakes to twelve earlier this week, 29 years after his very first Royal Ascot win which came in the same race with Harbour Master. The best performance among those dozen winners of the meeting’s top two-year-old race came from Caravaggio in 2016, a colt who was Timeform’s highest rated male two-year-old that season. Like his stable’s latest Coventry winner, Caravaggio went to Ascot as the winner of both his starts, including the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh where he put up a performance that was already good enough to win most editions of the Coventry. Sent off the 13/8 favourite under Ryan Moore against his 17 rivals, Caravaggio kept his unbeaten record in fine style, bursting through to lead entering the final furlong before storming clear despite hanging right all the while. While he had two and a quarter lengths to spare over runner-up Mehmas, he was value for a fair bit more as he fared much the best of those on his side of the track, the next four home all having raced on the far side. Caravaggio confirmed himself a high-class sprinter when beating Harry Angel and Blue Point in the Commonwealth Cup back at Ascot a year later. Best sprinter: Starspangledbanner (128) A handful of Australian imports feature among O’Brien’s hundred Royal Ascot winners and one of the best of those was high-class sprinter Starspangledbanner, winner of what was then the Golden Jubilee Stakes in 2010. A son of Choisir who had famously completed the King’s Stand/Golden Jubilee double for Australia seven years earlier, Starspangledbanner was already a Group 1 winner in Australia and was having only his second start for O’Brien after finishing fifth in the Duke of York Stakes the previous month. He faced a cosmopolitan field at Ascot that included runners trained in France, Hong Kong, the USA and Australia. Racing in the larger stand-side group, Starspangledbanner was always in control once grabbing the stands rail, showing blistering speed and pulling clear in what was briefly course-record time until it was lowered again in the Wokingham little more than half an hour later. Society Rock, who would go one better a year later, was second, with the American-trained Dubai Golden Shaheen winner Kinsale King in third. Rated Timeform’s Best Sprinter in 2010, Starspangledbanner followed up in the July Cup, again under Johnny Murtagh who had also partnered his sire to his Royal Ascot wins.

Starspangledbanner wins at Royal Ascot in his golden summer in 2010