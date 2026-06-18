Day three at Royal Ascot including replays and reaction

A review of the rest of the action from day three of Royal Ascot 2026.

Fourth winner of week for Joseph O'Brien Enceladus held on narrowly from Al Azd to claim the King George V Stakes and provide trainer Joseph O'Brien with a fourth winner of the week. Ridden by Ryan Moore, the Cork maiden scorer broke from stall 13 and settled into an early rhythm just behind the leading half-dozen horses. Moore kept out of trouble out wide in fourth spot as the 12-furlong contest developed and he was in the perfect position to strike turning into the straight. Enceladus was rousted into the lead soon after turning for home and stayed on strongly despite drifting over to the far-side rails. Roger Varian's Al Azd (11/1) came home powerfully to take second, with 14/1 chance Believed third and Heyzoom fourth at 6/1. Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by trimming the winner to 33/1 (from 50s) for the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

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Moore said: "I had a nice, smooth run. He began well, he relaxed lovely on the outside of them, he didn't go mad at any stage of the race and he just relaxed and was comfortable and he was finding all the way in the straight. "He was only having his fourth run so everyone is probably still learning about him but he's a big, scopey horse. He may [get further], I don't think he has to. It just shows you the strength there is in Ireland, this is Joseph's [O'Brien] fourth winner - quite incredible."

O'Brien said: "The race set up differently today to what it usually does as there was a slow pace on and Ryan (Moore) made a good move early to change the plan a little bit and get a good spot, and that was the winning of the race I think. The horse was very tenacious. “I’m so delighted for Maria (Niarchos). She has been good to me the whole of my training career and to have another Royal Ascot winner for her and the team is very special. We are very lucky to be able to train some nice horses with good pedigrees for Maria and the family. “This guy had a very good two-year-old season and we thought he would enjoy stepping up in trip. The plan was to wait for today to do that, and I’m delighted to come here and get another winner. There was not a huge amount to separate the three of them. The winner got a great run on the day. The set up was ideal. The pace was not that fast, and he had a lovely position. “You come here doing the best you can and having the horses prepared the best you can and hope for the best. He is a Sea The Stars and we thought this trip would suit him well. If you win a handicap at Royal Ascot, particularly one of the three year old races, you are generally a stakes race horse in the making. He is a Group horse in the making hopefully." Soul stars for Stack Nola Soul toughed it out to win the Listed Chesham Stakes under a power-packed Seamie Heffernan. The 11/2 shot, trained by Fozzy Stack, raced freely in a prominent position and came under the pump over two furlongs from home. However, the Leopardstown maiden scorer dug deep under pressure and he battled bravely to score by a diminishing half-length from the staying-on 28/1 chance On Just Terms from the Joseph O'Brien stable. Third went to Aperoll at 12/1, while there was a high-profile withdrawal at the start after Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite Aix La Chapelle got in a stew in the stalls. Paddy Power and Sky Bet introduced the winner at 25/1 for the 1000 Guineas next spring.

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Stack said: “It was a good display; he is a big powerful galloper that keeps galloping. He is a very big horse, a rhythm horse as he can keep going for a long time. “He hadn’t done a lot going to Leopardstown and he had only worked on grass once. We just took our chance as he looked like being a nice horse. We had to run at Leopardstown if we wanted to come here. He was a bit clueless at Leopardstown, but he was a bit better today thank God. “He is a gentleman of a horse at home, but just at the stalls, when you go to push him in, he can lash back a bit so you just have to play around with him, but he does go in. “The form of his race at Leopardstown has worked out well with King Of Cloughan winning the Windsor Castle. You would like to end up in one of the big two-year-old races at the end of the year like at Doncaster (Champagne Stakes) or the Dewhurst. “We could maybe take him to the Futurity Stakes at home, but they are first world problems and we are very lucky to have him.”