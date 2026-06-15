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Kieran Shoemark Royal Ascot rides: Horse-by-horse guide

Sporting Life Plus
Mon June 15, 2026 · 2h ago

Our columnist takes us through his four rides on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

14:30 Ten Bob Tony

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