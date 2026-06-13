Royal Ascot best bets: Mark Howard horses to follow

Our columnist returns with five horses on his Royal Ascot radar for next week.
KING CHARLES III STAKES
RAYEVKA bids to become the first French trained winner since Chineur (won the same Group 3 at Longchamp beforehand) in 2005 and the first four year old filly since Habibti in 1984. A homebred daughter of Blue Point, she is rated 110 having won 3 of her 12 races. While she has come up short in her previous attempts in Group 1 events (63766), all five of those races came over six or six and a half furlongs. Three parts of a length third in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup (6f : Good/Firm) last summer, she was five and a half lengths sixth in the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Sprint (6f : Good) in October.
Following two respectable runs in Meydan, including in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint in March, she successfully dropped back to the minimum trip in a Group 3 at Longchamp (Soft) last time. Mickael Barzalona’s mount showed a blistering turn of speed to come from the rear to win going away by a length and three quarters. Unexposed over the trip (21), she will enjoy the frenetic early gallop and ought to be finishing strongly.