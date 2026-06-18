Scandinavia pips Trawlerman in vintage Gold Cup at Royal Ascot | Report, reaction, free video replay

Scandinavia put in a street-fighting effort to edge a sustained brawl with Trawlerman in a vintage duel for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

It was a fitting way for Aidan O'Brien to notch his 100th winner at Royal Ascot, Ryan Moore in full drive mode to get the 11/8 favourite home from a gallant reigning champion in Trawlerman. John & Thady Gosden's eight-year-old hadn't been seen for 243 days and he sported ski goggles in the parade ring due to an eye condition, but he turned up in terrific shape to defend his Gold Cup crown. William Buick rode him prominently with no apparent worries over his fitness and he had them all at it after the bell rang for the turn for home with plenty of rivals typically toiling in behind. Scandinavia, however, had tracked the son of Golden Horn through under Ryan Moore and the contest quickly became a two-horse race with the pair clear of the rest. At one point late in the contest it looked as though Trawlerman might shake him off, but Scandinavia was brave and strong to get there by a head in a compelling contest that had shades of yesteryear thanks to the nature of the battle and the Coolmore v Godolphin sub-plot. Trawlerman was well backed throughout the day but was eventually sent off 100/30, the market getting this spot on as favourite edged second favourite. Sweet William (11/1) was nine lengths behind in third, with Al Riffa, ridden cold in a bid to get the 2m4f trip, fourth for the red-hot Joseph O'Brien.

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Special day for genius O'Brien A delighted O’Brien said: “It is a very special day for ourselves, myself, Anne-Marie, and everyone at Ballydoyle. There are so many people to help get the horse this far. “Ryan gave him an incredible ride. He is an incredible horse. You are never sure it could happen, but we always thought he was that type of horse who was brave, and he is a big high cruiser. Until you go past that two furlong marker you are not sure. “Ryan was incredible on him as he nursed him and nursed him. It was perfect until Oisin came up and took a slot a little bit so Ryan had to manoeuvre around that, and at the same time he minded him, and he didn’t waste any gas. I don’t think anyone else could have done what he did, but we know that day in day out. “He got him into a position where he wanted him for one last surge. He is only a baby stayer as he is only a four year old. The second horse is a brave horse, and we know how good he is. He had plenty of age on his side, and it is tough on a young horse. “It was brilliant, and what more can I say. It is a privilege to be working with these horses for the lads. “I’m not taking it for granted in any way as it is so special and it is a day we never thought would happen. Every race is so hard to win here and you never expect anything to happen, you are just always hopeful. What a special day. “It has always been an incredibly special race for the lads as horses have to have class. He is by Justify, and we think Justify is going to change the world. “The first and second in the Chesham were by him, and so was this lad. They are unique. We felt they are Galileos that have class. They gallop and they stay, and they are brave. “They are just a bit quicker than Galileos. We think, and hope, he is going to be the way forward for us. “We always thought he would be a special stayer, but they have to get there and do that, and then perform and compete. You are never sure until you see it in front of you. “His trials were very good and he is a cruiser as he only does what he has to do, but he has class. Being by Justify we didn’t know if he would get that far or not as it such a rare horse that gets that far. “We know when we go to bed tonight that tomorrow is another day and what happened yesterday is not going to be any good to us going forward, but we try not to get complacent in any way. “We always think forward and don’t think back no matter what. We will make sure to appreciate and celebrate this and then look forward to tomorrow.”

Aidan O'Brien's 100 winners is acknowledged at Royal Ascot

Winning rider Moore said: "He should have won easier! I was happy where I was and then Oisin came up around me and I didn't want us all going three in a line and then he took me out of the race and I've had to work to get to Trawlerman, thought I had it and then had to go again. Trawlerman is a brave horse, he kept coming. "He [O'Brien] identifies these horses and brings them here, absolutely jumping out of their skin and I'm lucky to ride them. "His [Scandinavia] record since he got beat here last year, he keeps finding a way to win. "The answer with Aidan is he won't care [about 100 RA winners], he'll probably be thinking about the next 100, that's what separates him." Gosden proud of Trawler the brawler Gosden said of the gallant runner-up, Trawlerman: “What a race. We have had two races of the meeting in the two big Group Ones on Wednesday and Thursday. It was a valiant effort. Sweet William ran a lovely race to be third, and he is getting on to. “To do what Trawlerman did off no prep race, and a limited preparation timewise, it was an unbelievable run. “He just got caught in the last ten yards. The lack of a prep run cost him. Going on a mile and a quarter July Course is not the same as having a two mile prep run around Sandown Park I can tell you. “He is putting it up to them and that is what you are proud of. Scandinavia has come, and the other lovely horse Caballo De Mar of George Scott’s.

Trawlerman in his pre-race ski-goggles