Richard Fahey Royal Ascot runners: Friday and Saturday team

Our columnist runs us through his hopes for Royal Ascot on Friday and Saturday.

Friday 14:30 Hidden Gift (19)

I was very pleased with her debut run at Ripon. I know you get a good horse beat up there but I thought she coped with the undulations well enough. She shaped with plenty of promise and will come on a tonne for it too. Stepping up to six furlongs is definitely in her favour and she has a handy enough draw but as we’ve found out this week, you don’t know what you’re racing against in these Royal Ascot two-year-old races.

Saturday Royal Ascot 14:30 Mussab (14)

He’s got to step right up on what he did on debut at York but he’s a quick colt and I didn’t think he quite lasted home over six furlongs down there. The drop to five I like but he’s going in deep. 15:40 Powerful Glory (10)

I’m looking forward to seeing him back at Ascot. He didn’t quite fire on his reappearance at the Curragh but he’s been going well since and we know a strongly-run six furlongs here is right down his street. He needs to be right on his A-game again but I hope the cards fall his way and he’s at his best because he's capable of big performances when he is as we saw in October. Ayr 16:48 Horace Wallace (9)

In my 30-year training career I think this is the most disappointing horse I’ve ever had. He never lets us down on the gallops, his work is always very good, but on the track he’s barely raised a gallop the last twice. So we’re now running what we think is a very good horse in a 0-70 and hope the step up in trip helps him but it’s hard to be confident at the moment. 17:23 Prince Of Pillo (7)

He hasn’t run for over 150 days so is entitled to need it a little but he’s a horse who has run well fresh before and is capable of making his presence felt in a race like this. Doncaster 18:55 Vega Storm (12)

It’s his first handicap and I think the handicapper has been a bit harsh with a mark of 67 but we’ll see. I hope he’s right and I’m wrong. He’s shown ability in three runs so far. 20:00 Fizzy Crystal (4)

She was a little outpaced over six at Chester last time and Doncaster will suit her better. She still ran OK mind and is a filly who tries her very best for you and that always gives you a chance. 21:00 Mudita (3)

She was a little disappointing at Nottingham last time but to be fair they went no gallop at all and then sprinted and that didn’t suit her. She’s quite a fussy filly so we’re not hard on her at home so we’re still learning about her at the same time as you are. I hope she runs well.