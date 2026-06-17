Trackside Live from Royal Ascot: parade ring updates and selections

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Parade ring updates

22 Senorita Bonita - has sharpened up a little since Nottingham, quiet demeanour, fit and fine.

19 Pershaada - very fit, lacks physical presence of others.

26 Victorious - plenty to like, good looking filly; low set, fit.

8 Drazinda - two handlers and keen, needs to settle.

23 Shimmering Sun - busy and getting warm as a result.

16 Miss Lizzy - doesn’t catch the eye on fitness, plenty look sharper.

3 Big Negotiator - low set, stocky build, hard to like on aesthetics, others appeal more.

9 Envision - plain in the coat, others appeal more.

20 Princesse d'Orange - raw and unfurnished, plenty of developing to do.

13 Love A Giggle - very similar to York, racy and compact, nothing to dislike.

14 Lover Girl - not overly big and a little plain against some of these; very quiet demeanour but as the same at York.

4 Bint Archange - fit and well; little warm.

2 Armor Supreme - straight forward and well balanced, likeable.

27 Wild Blossom - compact and short coupled, still raw in the frame.

10 Fast Track - workmanlike, muscular, doesn’t have the flashiness of some.

6 Crownbreaker - has improved for fitness but fussing in the head, needs to settle.

25 Velozee - solid filly with plenty of chest; has got overly warm in prelims, two handlers.

7 Crystal Queen - really catches the eye on definition, has come forward from Beverley, two handlers but easily managed.

11 Havana Lightning - neat, well balanced filly; light on her feet; fine.

5 Celtic Dispute - physically forward, two handlers as a little keen and warm, but really impresses.

17 More Champagne - athletic and leggy, high level of definition; catches the eye.

15 Magic Effort - heavy, still needs a run.