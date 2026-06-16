Trackside Live from Royal Ascot: parade ring updates and selections

Our Trackside Live team are at Royal Ascot this afternoon for day one of the Royal Meeting. Stay tuned for parade ring updates and selections, full results, plus jockey and trainer reactions, too.

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15:40 - King Charles III Stakes Paddock notes 11 Shagraan - on toes, typical behaviour for him, tends to present fit 2 American Affair - looks well, has got warm between back legs in pre-parade, fussy but normal for him 18 Mgheera - walking out well, alert, strong, fine 17 Heavenly Heather - stocky build mare, never overly appeals, fine for her 5 Getreadytorumble - catches the eye, big imposing type 14 Azure Angel - looks in good order, straight forward demeanour, fit and fine 16 Frost At Dawn - best seen for a while, never catches the eye 22 Rosy Affair - lean and agile, has got warm but easily managed, likeable 15 First Instinct - very lean and small, tends to present this way 24 Aspect Island - not a typical sprinting physical, tall with good definition 19 Miss Attitude - very keen and on toes, concern 23 Time For Sandals - looks in good order again, producing quite consistent physicals this season 1 Ain't Nobody - having a good scream and getting tense, concern 8 Night Raider - different physical since gelding, filled out more, fit and well but doesn’t stand out 26 Mission Central - smaller sprinting type, little quirky about going into the saddling area, nothing better than okay 4 Cover Up - real shine to coat and well muscled, definitely been made ready for the day 6 Jakajaro - strong and sturdy, more settled than he has been at times, liked.

Great Barrier Reef (purple and white silks) wins the Coventry Stakes

Paddock notes 22 Treasurer - very relaxed, presenting heavy, others preferred 14 Mrair - big strong type, not overly beefy but catches the eye 6 Cut A Dash - presented heavy at York, so wouldn’t be a concern, better demeanour than York 12 Jaan Ki Tukri - has experience but being green and throwing himself about, others preferred 13 Kamaal - still might need another run 5 Confucius - better of the two AOB, stronger, physically forward type; perhaps not the beast that we’re used to the yard producing in these races but nothing to dislike 3 Bull Shark - plain and poor through the coat 19 The Ginger Kid - very naughty at Nottingham and a better behaved model here; has plenty of class and shouldn’t be dismissed 4 Cilician - nice type; liked at Nottingham but probably outclassed in this field for all he is fit 17 Ruler's Pride - really catching the eye, lean and agile 9 God Given Talent - two handlers and keen but plenty of definition behind 10 Great Barrier Reef - not the biggest juvenile, looks fit and well, presenting similar to the Curragh last time 21 The Scallionator - leggy and athletic, walks well, fit 11 High King - two handlers, nice model, relaxed, fit and well 1 Adaay Of Scarlett - small, has appealed in the past but looks outclassed against some of these 12 Jaan Ki Tukri - very keen, verging on a negative 15 Night In Vegas - plain and has been reluctant to saddle, has settled 20 The Harv - sturdy and short coupled, no better than okay 8 Final Objective - strong and sturdy, fit 7 Easy Answer - very on toes and sweaty 18 Siouxperb - edgy with two handlers Paddock verdict

17 Ruler's Pride, 19 The Ginger Kid and 14 Mrair best trio Full Result 1st Great Barrier Reef 6/1 2nd Adaay Of Scarlett 40/1 3rd Royal Heritage 12/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Wayne Lordan told ITV Racing: “I thought David Egan was the only pace on my side and I wanted to get a lead as its hard on your own, but I got a lovely lead. He came across but was running forward – it was a lovely performance. He’s very straightforward, he has pace but when you let him down he stays well.”

Ten Bob Tony (right) gets the better of More Thunder (left) and Opera Ballo at Royal Ascot

Paddock notes 1 Cicero's Gift - lightly sweating; typical paddock behaviour. Very fit, has improved for first two runs. 2 Damysus - lacking the star quality shown earlier in the season. Can carry condition over ribs but others appeal more on fitness. 6 Notable Speech - sharpened up since the Lockinge; has come in the coat more and muscled up, for all he’s stockily built. 7 Opera Ballo - has improved notably since Sandown, almost grown in confidence. Has got warm but does tend to. Very fit. 3 Docklands - shows a different attitude here and looks very well in himself, shine to coat and on good terms with himself. 8 Ten Bob Tony - needed the run a touch at Epsom and has sharpened up; lacks the quality of some of these. 4 First Conquest - fretting and fussing, has got warm between the back legs. 5 More Thunder - very fit, notably so but never stands out in the coat (grey hair amongst the coat which makes him less ‘shiny’). 9 Zeus Olympios - light framed and slender, always presents with high rib definition. Similar to Newbury. Paddock verdict

The Godolphin pair - 6 Notable Speech and 7 Opera Ballo - are the best in here. Notable Speech has improved from Newbury; Opera Ballo is an improved model from last year. Damysus looked to have taken a step backward compared to these. Full Result 1st Ten Bob Tony 50/1 2nd More Thunder 7/2 3rd Opera Ballo 7/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Kieran Shoemark told ITV Racing: “He travelled superbly – it didn’t feel like we were going very quick as a result – but he’s clearly in a great vein of form. “I’m somewhat surprised but clearly delighted. I’m riding for a great stable and they prep their horses amazingly – there are a lot of good ones there. “We thought he wanted easy ground but it's genuinely good to firm.”

Royal Ascot 2026 Day One Good afternoon, and welcome along to our Trackside Live coverage of the 2026 Royal Ascot meeting! Firstly, non-runners and an update on the ground. Just the one so far - Arizona Raider in the Coventry – but that might change due to drying ground. Clerk of the course Chris Stickels told Sky Sports Racing: "It's just dried out a little bit. Good to firm is now the official going description. The breeze is in their faces a bit coming up the straight, that might affect the times a little bit." Secondly, an idea of where the money has been going this morning. The three best backed horses with Sky Bet and Paddy Power in the Queen Anne Stakes, the King Charles III Stakes and the St James's Palace Stakes. 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes Docklands 13/2 from 8/1 - last year's winner and twice a Royal Ascot hero. 15:40 King Charles III Stakes Time For Sandals 14/1 from 20s - won the Commonwealth Cup at last year's meeting. 16:20 St James's Palace Stakes Gstaad 9/4 from 11/4 - the Irish 2000 Guineas winner has been backed to reverse Newmarket form with Bow Echo. Elsewhere, Tim Toe has been popular in the Ascot Stakes. 22-1 overnight, he's now a general 10-1 shot. Horses will shortly be in the paddock for the Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) - which is due off at 14:30.