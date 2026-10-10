Trackside Live for Future Champions Festival at Newmarket: recap the parade ring updates and selections

The Trackside Live team provided parade ring updates and selections from Newmarket's two-day Dubai Future Champions Festival. Recap Saturday here.

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Full result MIDGHAM MAN 11/4 Asgar 17/2

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Winning reaction Rod Millman: "Don't come up here too often but when we do, we've had some winners. He lost his shoe walking round the back and I nearly didn't put it on because he was a bit awkward getting it on but the farrier did a good job getting the shoe on. Down at the start he played up a little bit - it was a good job we had him gelded earlier in the year! "He's always been a nice horse, he's been coming along nicely. The race he won at Chepstow was a poor race but he won it very well and he's won this race very well. He's got a lovely, long stride on him and the ease in the ground didn't do any harm. I think he's got a good future for next year."

Verdict 2 Majestic Jude has the most quality but 9 Motown Filly could outrun odds.

Parade ring updates 2 Majestic Jude - reluctant switched to parade ring and needing lead but has so much quality. 5 Asgar - two handlers, on toes, concern. 6 Midgham Man - slight gelding, not much size or width, very fit. 7 United Authority - toey and tense, concern. 8 Mobadir - little on toes, tense and tight through neck. 9 Motown Filly - well muscled, best sighting all season.

Full result CULLENAGH RAINBOW 15/8 Probing 13/8 favourite

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Winning reaction Rossa Ryan: "I wasn't meant to make the running, I just landed there. Quite green when I took her off the bridle but composed herself very well in The Dip, well balanced. You could see her up the straight and out the last furlong there, she was flicking her ears but I loved the way she attacked the line, she'll get a mile next year no problem. "The guys have done a good job. Charlie Bishop gave her a lovely introduction first time up and she duly obliged today and I think she's going to build a lot on it."

Verdict 2 Cullenagh Rainbow best, 7 Probing for the notebook.

Parade ring updates 1 Constella - good sized filly, yard tend to them fairly fit, in good order for debut. 2 Cullenagh Rainbow - obvious that she’s had the prior run, very fit and quite professional- plenty to like. 3 Desert Romance - easy moving filly, very relaxed, well balanced, might tighten up a touch. 5 Intangible Truth - lean, whippy filly, not much physical presence. 6 Lakota Pass - big solid girl, has plenty to size, no fitness questions. 7 Probing - lovely big stamp of a filly, might tighten up over the rib for the run but might be the best of them going forward.

Full result and report ALPHONSE LE GRANDE 18/1 Sea Lantern 4/1 favourite Dawn Rising 6/1 High Fibre 12/1

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Winning reaction Patrick McGettigan: "What a horse, what he doesn't have in size, he makes up for in heart - he's very, very genuine. Tony [Martin] is a masterclass with him as well, he's planned his races and he's won every one. He's one of the top trainers in the UK and Ireland and for me to be on his back today, I can't thank him enough. "Even to be asked to go over is incredible and when it works out like this, there's no better feeling. I had a very smooth run throughout, I gotten down the fence and he switched off lovely. When I asked him he was there and he battled it out well."

Alphonse Le Grande (far side) gets the better of Sea Lantern

Verdict 16 Sax Appeal, 17 Dream On Baby and 13 Shrimp Shady appeal. 10 Reverend Hubert liked also, don't miss him out.

Parade ring updates 20 Highwind - quiet and doesn’t step out. 6 Kirchner - fit and well. 26 Premiere Ligne - heavy set, makes little appeal. 19 Pole Star - fit and fine, no better. 16 Sax Appeal - best of Johnston runners, major appeal. 24 Letsbefrank - poor in the coat, unsure. 3 Align The Stars - always appeals, no negatives. 11 Cock And Bull - walks well and strong. 12 Mountain Road - fit but a little tense. 29 Vaguely Royal - heavy over ribs, others preferred. 22 High Fibre - okay, but no better - others appeal more. 7 Dawn Rising - plain, unconvincing. 23 Percy Shelley - would expect to see looking leaner from the yard. 25 Gooloogong - walks well, alert, fine. 15 Sea Lantern (first entry below) - has some quality and a nice way about him; still a little unsure. 14 Bahadur - big strong gelding, in fair order for him. 9 Tashkan - plain, others appeal more. 8 Manxman - athletic, leggy sort, little tense. 2 Beylerbeyi (first entry below) - getting a little tense. 5 Valedictory - in good order, well muscled. 28 Appier - little plain, others appeal more. 2 Beylerbeyi - has been consistently well over last few runs; in great order again. 1 Tactician - might tighten up over ribs for the run. 15 Sea Lantern - fit and fine. 21 Naval Tribute - heavy set but would expect to see looking sharper from the yard. 13 Shrimp Shady - shine to coat, very fit, makes appeal. 10 Reverend Hubert - on good terms with himself, heavy set type, in good order. 4 Berkshire Sundance - preferred earlier in the season; no fitness questions. 17 Dream On Baby - tuned to the minute, very fit. On toes and being kept behind rather than allowing her to get overwrought.

Full result and report DARKNESS FALLS 6/4 Desert Castle 10/11 favourite

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "He's a really good colt. He's proven that he has the speed to come back here and win a Dewhurst so a mile, next year, should be fine. He feels like there's more in the tank, he was only doing what he had to do to repel the runner-up and even going past the walkway here, he had a look at it. Being by Camelot there's a chance he'll stay further but how far he'd go I don't know, he has a lot of pace. "The other horse [Drumbeat] just won a mile and a quarter and this lad he'd go the Guineas path for now I would have thought. To win over nine and come back and win over seven, there's probably not any Dewhurst horse would ever have attempted, probably not had the opportunity to, so it's unique."

Darkness Falls (right) fends off Desert Castle in the Dewhurst

Verdict Not much between the top two but for different reasons; as a pure physical, 2 Desert Castle takes the pick.

Parade ring updates 1 Darkness Falls - first impressions is how relaxed he is; very quiet and doesn’t step out. Full bodied and solid, has an unassuming appeal. 2 Desert Castle - such a lovely big, scopey physical. Walks with ease, carries himself well. Quite lengthy through the back, going to be better at three for all he’s ready now. 3 Gentle Hurricane - very toey in the paddock compared to rivals, athletic type. 4 Great Barrier Reef - small sprinting type; has grown since Royal Ascot but still profiles as a pure speed horse. 5 Jassas - compact and together, a typical Appleby; has power, the top two outclass him as a physical though.

Full result and report ROCK MONTREAL 11/8 favourite Sergei Diaghilev 15/8

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Winning reaction William Buick: "He dug deep, it's only his third run. The step up to a mile suited him and he's probably a top of the ground horse so faster ground would suit him better probably and he's a lovely prospect for next year. He's still got a bit of furnishing to do and he's got a great mind to go with it so very pleased with that. "You have to, of course, consider him for it [2000 Guineas]; he's just won over a mile at Newmarket. I'm sure Roger [Varian] will put plenty of thought into it over the winter and whether he comes back here for a trial or not we'll see but he's a lovely horse and I really liked what he did there, he showed a lot of good qualities."

Rock Montreal lands the Autumn Stakes

Verdict Some lovely future types in here but 6 Sergei Diaghilev appeals as the today horse.

Early note: 6 Sergei Diaghilev is preferred of the top two in the market for professionalism, for all the 5 (Rock Montreal) might be the better horse in future. Parade ring updates 1 Al Jabbar - close coupled and more of a sprinting profile, very fit. 2 Clash Of Hearts - lengthy and workmanlike, no fitness questions but better physical models on show. 3 Mia Fantasia - has filled out through the course of the season, started the year as a very slender type. Fit and well. 4 Notable Dream - not the biggest colt, well balanced though and moves well. More professional than laundry. Fit and fine. 5 Rock Montreal - a lovely physical; tall and slender, moves well. Still quite babyish and raw. 6 Sergei Diaghilev - always been a small colt and but has filled out since earlier in the season. Very professional and straightforward in preliminaries. Fit. 7 Sole Ambition - lovely big physical, a little nervous and unsure at times, another great prospect as a three year old.

Full result and report DRUMBEAT 10/11 favourite Wykehurst Park 7/2

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "Classy horse, does everything lovely. They weren't able to lead him. Didn't go mad. He was just dominant really, the last half a mile. They couldn't really stay with him and he was good all the way through the line, just shook him up inside the last furlong, made him point his toe and he did so very happy with him. "I'd say he's looking more towards a Derby horse [than a Guineas] but he's improving so see where he ends up. Tailwind - so the times are probably going to be better than what you think but it's not far off good ground, a little bit loose on top."

Drumbeat roars home in the Zetland

Verdict Not a standout field, nothing jumps out. The favourite (3 Drumbeat) is opposable; 6 Wykehurst Park probably preferred.

Parade ring updates 1 Apulia Bay - slender and angular, can’t fault fitness. Very toey and stressed when switched to paddock. Second handler added and put behind another horse to calm. Has worked. 2 Bowdens - slender and slight colt; quite babyish in appearance and will undoubtedly fill out and progress. Behaviour has been good but others look more obvious today. 3 Drumbeat - quite small in front for a Wootton Bassett; tend to have big chests. Slender framed type and not overly large. Fit and well but not an obvious AOB standout. 4 Netherstream - stockily built, close coupled. Good attitude, lacks the class of some. 5 Sword Salute - whinnying in the pre-parade; surprising given his experience. Compact and powerful, a proper galloper. 6 Wykehurst Park - stamp of Stradivarius with the white legs. Very calm and professional, high level of definition.

Full result and report HUMIDITY 15/8 The Lost King 7/4 favourite

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Winning reaction James Doyle: "The team had been quite happy with him at home, Andrew [Balding] was very complimentary about his work so I was looking forward to getting back on him. His form is some of the best that there is around, even going back to his Chesham, the second horse Secret Advisory has won a Group 1 and Bow Echo, we've seen what he did and he gave him a good race this time last year. "He's a funny one because he doesn't do a whole lot in front, he was pricking his ears the whole of the last furlong but he's very talented. I'm sure there is [more to come], there's a few targets, perhaps, in the Middle East that could suit him, the Qatar Derby being one - I know that's been pencilled in - but it's quite a sharp track so whether that's 100% what he needs, we need to have a little sit down and think but I'll be looking forward to wherever he goes next. "The ground rode fine, coped with the rain well yesterday but that wind is pretty strong - it's in your face going down and up your tail on the way back so it will be a tough old day."

Humidity wins the Darley Stakes

Verdict 4 The Lost King & 5 Humidity as a forecast.