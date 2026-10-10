Darkness Falls sees off Desert Castle in Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket

Appleby warmly congratulated O'Brien after the race with both trainers happy they have got colts of high potential to unleash in their Classic campaigns next year.

He proved that in no uncertain terms and this exciting son of Camelot, who O'Brien has already nominated as a potential Triple Crown horse, was cut to 3/1 favourite from 16s for next May's 2000 Guineas by Paddy Power.

Dropping back from nine furlongs, Darkness Falls' stamina was well proven for this seven-furlong task with the question being whether he had the speed to see off Desert Castle.

Desert Castle was sent off the 10/11 favourite under William Buick on the back of two wins from two runs including the Champagne Stakes last time, but he couldn't get past 6/4 chance Darkness Falls who didn't look like relinquishing his advantage deep in the contest, even if the winning distance was only a neck.

In a familiar Ballydoyle versus Godolphin match-up it was the Irish-trained horse who came out on top from the Newmarket hopeful after getting the better of a late duel after dominating the contest from the front end under Ryan Moore.

“It was a big call to come here, incredible really to bring a horse back from nine furlongs to the Dewhurst. He’s a horse we’ve always loved and he has a lot of class,” O’Brien said.

“John (Magnier) made the call with the lads to come here, and I thought it was a massive call, but he said come here for the experience if we come back for the Guineas, we were going to find out, and he’s so exciting. We saw what he did over nine furlongs, he’s going to have no problem getting a good bit further next year and he has a lot of quality.

“Ryan gave him a brilliant ride and I’m grateful for everyone. When a horse has so much class, they can do anything really.”

When asked about a potential Triple Crown bid, the trainer added: “That’s the dream obviously. His dad went very close and was an incredible horse and this horse is very like him but he’s quicker. If everything goes well, we’ll start in the Guineas and see what happens after that.”

Gracious in defeat

Appleby said: “The winner is a good horse for everyone to see. You are always disappointed when they get beat, but I felt they were two nice colts there that have gone to battle at the right end. William just felt, on that slower ground, he expected to be taking him back at the three furlong pole, whereas he was asking him at the three pole.

"You have got a horse there that has seen out nine furlongs already, and he was not going to stop, and he maintained it.

“I was pleased with our horse for the experience he has got as he has only got those two runs in, and bearing in mind how raw he has been.

"He was very raw on his first run, and he still showed a little bit of that at Doncaster to be fair to him, so he has come forward in that fashion. Mentally he is growing up.

"I think we will put him away for the winter and look towards the Guineas. I’m sure they will be Guineas bound as well and we will have a re-match in the spring and see who does the best over the winter.

"I’ve always felt this horse was going to be a horse for next year as he is a big scopey horse. There is a lot more maturing to do yet, physically.”

Great Barrier Reef is a stablemate to the winner and he didn't get the cleanest of runs through in third.

Jockey Wayne Lordan said: “He ran a lovely race. He travelled beautifully. He was going up another furlong, and I had that in my mind sit away on him.

"I think I was third best on the day, but I was very happy. I thought he got the trip quite well.

"That gives him the option of maybe going up to the mile America as I think he would get it well over there. I’m very pleased with him.”