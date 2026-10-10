Autumn Stakes report and replay: Rock Montreal strikes for Roger Varian

It was only in the final 50 yards that he took a definite advantage which he had stretched to a neck at the post with Al Jabbar two-and-and-a-quarter lengths away in third.

William Buick was urging his mount forward in pursuit at that stage and when he met the rising ground, the son of Frankel began to make serious inroads.

The runner-up sat just off the front-running Notable Dream and got first run on his rival when Ryan Moore went for home entering the Dip.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 25/1 for 33s for the Betfred 2000 Guineas next season.

Varian said: “I was impressed. He warmed me up a bit and made me sweat. I thought it was a good performance. I needed to do a little bit more with him, so I was pleased we gave him a racecourse gallop. I thought he did really well today as he had to do it the hard way.

“As things panned out he was sort of on the wrong side of Ryan, who looked like he was just getting away on the front end. He probably still showed a little bit of greenness, but I thought he was very impressive to come down on the outside and have to race on his own through the final furlong or so. He didn’t really have much taking him into the final quarter, he came off the bridle early, but I was really pleased with how he responded, and he was there when William needed him. He showed toughness when he had to be tough. Having ummed and arred about the seven and the furlongs I think we were in the right race.

“He saw the trip out really well. He can only improve as he has got loads of size and loads of quality. I really liked what I saw. He has a real lad back attitude as he doesn’t over exert himself, but that is kind of how you like them. Although he came off the bridle earlier than I thought he might, everything off the bridle was impressive as he responded and wore the second down.

“I’d say it is doubtful he goes there (Futurity Trophy) at this stage, but I wouldn’t rule it out. He is a horse to look forward to next year. Whether we need to go again or not this year I’m not sure, but he is a lovely horse. I think he will get quicker as he matures over the winter.

“He can only improve as he is a big horse. He is a great model. He is a great stamp. He is built very powerfully. He might have won today as if he might stretch out, but I see him as a miler. He is by Blue Point and he is built solid and quick. "He is still learning so he is a next year horse, but I’m very pleased with what he has done this year.

"I think we have to treat him as a 2000 Guineas horse as this race has got a great record of producing great horses, and he has looked good over course and distance today. I think he will keep improving so I think you have to go through the winter dreaming he will be a Guineas horse.”

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