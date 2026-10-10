Trainers title: Darley one-two-three boost for Andrew Balding

And try as they did, stablemates The Lost King (7/4) and High Stack couldn’t land a telling blow, indeed the winner has his ears pricked as he hit the line a length-and-a-half clear.

The winner was last seen chasing home Bow Echo in the Royal Lodge last season but the 15/8 chance showed no signs of ring-rustiness, going to the front two furlongs out.

It was a further boost to the handler’s trainers’ title chances as he faces a final week showdown with Aidan O’Brien, the Kingsclere trio adding another £84,000 to the kitty.

Balding said: “He is a quality horse as his two year old old form was really strong. It is a shame he has missed the majority of this year. The Wathnan team have done a wonderful job as he went away for three months and he came back in great shape.

"We gradually got him back to the point of race fitness and he looked pretty good today. If it hadn’t been for his injury he could have done anything as a three year old, but it was great to see him back.

“We had really high hopes. He has got a lot of ability so it was lovely to see that today.

“The Lost King has improved with every run this year, but this horse has a different level of form if he was anywhere near his best.

“He certainly looked to be working towards his best, but it was just a case of his fitness, and having been off the track for a long time, but it wasn’t an issue thankfully.

“I think it will be more like big targets for next year, but he could be a horse for a Prince Of Wales’s. Anything could be possible, but there might be some foreign targets this winter.

“We didn’t put him in Bahrain in the end, but there will be all sorts of possibilities for him. We will have to sit down with the Wathnan team and see what they want to do.”