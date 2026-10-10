Zetland Stakes report and replay: Drumbeat outclasses rivals

Third behind stablemate Noble Exhibit in the Beresford Stakes last time, the 10/11 favourite was always cantering under Ryan Moore and was produced with his challenge passing the two furlong marker.

O’Brien said: “He is a lovely horse with plenty of class. He likes getting a lead, and he gets the trip very well. He is a classy middle distance horse. He travelled very easily through the race, and I think the time was very fast.

“The horse that beat him the last day, Noble Exhibit, is a fair horse I would say. He worked very well this morning and he is going to the Futurity Trophy. This lad was very comfortable going up to a mile and a quarter. It was slowly run the last day at the Curragh, but I would say he is a nice colt.

“I think the reason we chose him to run is that he has plenty of class and he had a lovely run the last day. If you look back at it he was coming home very well. I think this lad was more impressive (than Pierre Bonnard). Pierre Bonnard went a bit weak this year, but I think he will come back next year. I think we will see a good four year old.

“I would say we would look at a Derby Trial in the spring. I think we will (look at the Criterium de Saint-Cloud) as we usually do, and it is hard not to. I don’t think the ground matters to him.”