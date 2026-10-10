Zetland Stakes report and replay: Drumbeat outclasses rivals

Drumbeat earned a 33/1 quote from Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the 2027 Betfred Derby after outclassing his rivals in the Native Trail Zetland Stakes.
Third behind stablemate Noble Exhibit in the Beresford Stakes last time, the 10/11 favourite was always cantering under Ryan Moore and was produced with his challenge passing the two furlong marker.
He engaged top gear upon meeting the rising ground to hit the line a widening five-and-a-half lengths clear of Wykehurst Park (7/2).
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O’Brien said: “He is a lovely horse with plenty of class. He likes getting a lead, and he gets the trip very well. He is a classy middle distance horse. He travelled very easily through the race, and I think the time was very fast.
“The horse that beat him the last day, Noble Exhibit, is a fair horse I would say. He worked very well this morning and he is going to the Futurity Trophy. This lad was very comfortable going up to a mile and a quarter. It was slowly run the last day at the Curragh, but I would say he is a nice colt.
“I think the reason we chose him to run is that he has plenty of class and he had a lovely run the last day. If you look back at it he was coming home very well. I think this lad was more impressive (than Pierre Bonnard). Pierre Bonnard went a bit weak this year, but I think he will come back next year. I think we will see a good four year old.
“I would say we would look at a Derby Trial in the spring. I think we will (look at the Criterium de Saint-Cloud) as we usually do, and it is hard not to. I don’t think the ground matters to him.”
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