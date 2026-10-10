Last-gasp Alphonse Le Grande wins Cesarewitch for a second time

Tony Martin's Alphonse Le Grande (18/1) won the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap for a second time after another thrilling finish at Newmarket on Saturday.
The seven-year-old landed the 2025 Cesarewitch by a nose under Jamie Powell, only to be disqualified on the day for overuse of the whip before he was later reinstated on appeal.
That was off an official mark of 87 and he was back down to the same rating on Saturday under 5lb claimer Patrick McGettigan who got a fine tune out of the son of Sea The Stars on the far rail.
It looked for all money that big gamble Sea Lantern (4/1 favourite) was going to get home but he was mugged on the line by Alphonse Le Grande who stuck his head down at the right time in this race for the second time.
Dawn Rising (6/1), second last year, ran well again in third while High Fibre (12/1) did the best of the James Owen squad after hitting the front half a mile from home and he hung on for fourth.
Berkshire Sundance was fifth, Kirchner, another of Owen's, was sixth, and last year's winner Beylerbeyi came home in seventh.
Martin said: “This lad came down and sat on him in the week. He has never ridden for me before, but I loved his positivity. We had a good chat about the race he rode in in last year and for a fella of his age he really shone today. I was hoping it would happen, but I didn’t think a five pound claimer would be capable of doing that, but he was just excellent.
“I knew they started racing very early, but you could see they were going to fold as he was tracking the right man coming in in Ryan Moore. He was a length of Ryan, who had dropped back as they were obviously going very fast, and it was great for a kid to do what he done and have the patience, and balls, to sit and wait as long as he did. I didn’t think the ground would be that good for him. I thought two years ago the ground had gone when Cathy had him.
"I nearly made a balls up of it as I ran him two weeks ago at the Curragh, and I shouldn't have. That probably knocked a little edge off him, but he is such a tough, durable horse that he bounced back. Our jockey was very good at the Curragh as he wasn’t over hard on him when his chance had gone. We didn’t know what the weather would be like, but lucky enough it held and he has got his ground today.
"He is a tough little boy, and he is only a kid’s pony really. It is like any footballer or rugby player, you need heart as if you don’t have that you are wasting your time. He has got a big heart for a little horse. He is full of guts.
“If he is alright next year hopefully we can have more fun on good ground.”
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Winning jockey McGettigan, 18, said: “It is incredible, what a little horse. I rode in this race last year and to come back on my second time in Newmarket and win it is unbelievable.
“I can’t even describe how I’m feeling. I want to say thanks to Tony and the owners. We came over this morning, the four of us together, and we were having a bit of craic hoping that he would do that, and he went on and done it.
“It is a very prestigious race, and a lot of horses are set up for it, and they are top class two milers. This horse can be a little bit keen sometimes, and overdo things, and not get home.
“The plan was to jump and get him to settle well. We knew he was plenty quick enough as he had won over a mile and a half. It was just a matter of getting him settled, and he couldn’t have settled any better today. We had a good even gallop to go at and I tried to keep powder dry for as long as I could, and he quickened up well. The last five strides I kind I thought I had it won.
"After going good and hard I thought the ones in front of me kicked plenty early and I thought if I could hold on to my lad I knew he has a turn of foot, but he only has a short burst so I wanted to use it best as I could and time my run to perfection.
“By far that is the biggest win of my career.”
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