Trackside Live for Future Champions Festival at Newmarket: parade ring updates and selections

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates and selections from Newmarket's two-day Dubai Future Champions Festival.
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All times BST. Please refresh for updates.
Verdict
Not a stand out field, nothing jumps out. The favourite (3 Drumbeat) is opposable; 6 Wykehurst Park probably preferred.
Parade ring updates
1 Apulia Bay - slender and angular, can’t fault fitness. Very toey and stressed when switched to paddock. Second handler added and put behind another horse to calm. Has worked.
2 Bowdens - slender and slight colt; quite babyish in appearance and will undoubtedly fill out and progress. Behaviour has been good but others look more obvious today.
3 Drumbeat - quite small in front for a Wootton Bassett; tend to have big chests. Slender framed type and not overly large. Fit and well but not an obvious AOB standout.
4 Netherstream - stockily built, close coupled. Good attitude, lacks the class of some.
5 Sword Salute - whinnying in the pre-parade; surprising given his experience. Compact and powerful, a proper galloper.
6 Wykehurst Park - stamp of Stradivarius with the white legs. Very calm and professional, high level of definition.
Full result and report
- HUMIDITY 15/8
- The Lost King 7/4 favourite
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Winning reaction
James Doyle: "The team had been quite happy with him at home, Andrew [Balding] was very complimentary about his work so I was looking forward to getting back on him. His form is some of the best that there is around, even going back to his Chesham, the second horse Secret Advisory has won a Group 1 and Bow Echo, we've seen what he did and he gave him a good race this time last year.
"He's a funny one because he doesn't do a whole lot in front, he was pricking his ears the whole of the last furlong but he's very talented. I'm sure there is [more to come], there's a few targets, perhaps, in the Middle East that could suit him, the Qatar Derby being one - I know that's been pencilled in - but it's quite a sharp track so whether that's 100% what he needs, we need to have a little sit down and think but I'll be looking forward to wherever he goes next.
"The ground rode fine, coped with the rain well yesterday but that wind is pretty strong - it's in your face going down and up your tail on the way back so it will be a tough old day."
Verdict
4 The Lost King & 5 Humidity as a forecast.
Parade ring updates
1 Haatem - looks like a run abroad has done him good, looks in improved order compared to earlier in the season.
2 Boiling Point - seen look better over the course of the season for all he’s fit; fine and no better.
3 High Stock - least favoured of the Balding trio, athletic and big walking colt but lacks appeal of other two.
4 The Lost King - made plenty of appeal and given paddock pick on last start, no negative change to appearance.
5 Humidity - always been a small compact colt; pleasantly surprised by level of fitness after long break. Level headed on return to track, not turned a hair.
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