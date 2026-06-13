Folllow the Trackside Live team from York
Folllow the Trackside Live team from York

Trackside Live blog from York: parade ring updates and selections

Horse Racing
Sat June 13, 2026 · 4 min ago

Our Trackside Live team are live from York this afternoon for the 55th Macmillan Charity Raceday.

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All times BST. Please refresh for updates...

15:00 Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup

Parade ring updates

1 Al Qareem

2 Epic Poet

3 Gregory

4 Mount Atlas

5 Roaring Legend

6 Tabletalk

14:25 Sky Bet Supporting Macmillan Handicap

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Result:

1st Extremely Zain 2/1 fav

2nd Andesite 25/1

3rd Son 20/1

4th Lir Speciale 11/2

Verdict:

5-4-2 best trio

Parade ring updates:

1 Yanifer - fit and well, no issues there

2 Mirabeau - even for a grey, can clearly be seen to be very fit here; in superb condition

4 Darkness - good strong type, looks well, shortlisted

5 Akkadian Thunder - another for the shortlist, in terrific condition, well muscled up at the back

6 Sujet - another on the more compact side, might just come on a touch for this

7 Milford - more compact unit, handler has a lid on at present but that could change

8 Aalto - fit, plenty of definition at the rear

10 Gweedore - kicking out. Is fit, but likely to have someone's eye out soon. Needs to calm it down

11 Persuasion - pretty straight, again just come on a touch

12 Brighton Bay - fit, ears keep going back, having a look about

13 Lir Speciale - more relaxed, looks fine after yesterday's exertions, no issues

14 Recency Bias - fine, lean

15 Midnight Strike - another big unit, fit after recent run

16 Extremely Zain - fit, maybe not the biggest here but fine overall

17 Son - too keen, pulling, getting a touch warm

18 Andesite - quite tense, head in the air somewhat, just okay

19 Glenfinnan - fine after recent win, looks to have come out the race well

20 Daydreama - strong sort, fit, coat a touch dull

21 White Crown Star - plenty of rib on show after absence, by no means unfit

13:50 Queen Mother's Cup Handicap

Dunkeld Dreamer (left) wins at York
Dunkeld Dreamer (left) wins at York

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Result

1st Dunkeld Dreamer 6/1

2nd Humble Spark 7/2 jt-fav

3rd Secret Force 7/2 jt-fav

Verdict

The best

Parade Ring updates:

1 Prince Of The Seas - fit, nice and relaxed, no issues

2 Arqoob - fit, little older so maybe carrying a touch of condition, but looks well overall

3 Chillingham - Early eyecatcher, turned up spot-on for this, plenty of rib and definition on show

4 Parlando - okay, still looks like another run will being him on again

5 Humble Spark - fit, nice walk, relaxed, no issues

6 Secret Force - thicker-set type, fit and well, strong

7 No Knee Never - fine, coat perhaps a bit dull, can be forgiven that on what is a cool day here

8 Dunkeld Dreamer - very lean, lighter-framed model, no issues but others make a little more appeal - getting a bit on toes

9 Mayaada - fit, having a look about, not fully concentrating on the job as yet

15:35 Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap

Parade ring updates:

1 Five Ways

2 Super Soldier

3 Postmodern

4 Advertised

5 Cape Ashizuri

6 Boston Dan

7 Underwriter

8 Man Of Vision

9 Red Spells Danger

10 Silent Strike

11 Reciprocated

12 Chicago Pope

13 First Legion

14 Ruby's Angel

15 Fortification

16 Back To Me

17 Golden Brown

18 Thunder Call

19 Alamimos

20 First Time

21 Go Vince Go

22 Kind Touch

16:15 Tomahawk Restaurants Supporting Macmillan EBF Maiden Stakes

Parade ring updates:

1 Athos

3 Conciliate

4 Inner City Blues

5 Neverbeatdeswalker

6 Stardom Glory

7 Sue's Last Chance

8 Ten Clarets

16:50 Ice Co Supporting Macmillan Handicap

Parade ring updates:

1 Point Of Contact

2 Billyb

3 Grizedale

4 Fantastic Fox

5 Empire Of Light

6 Frankies Dream

7 Freddie Steady Go

8 Capital Guarantee

9 Break The Bank

10 Kaleido

11 Cristo

12 Hale End

13 They All Know Me

14 Financer

15 Pearl Eye

16 Leadenhall

17 Harswell Ruby

17:25 Fordy Marshall Handicap

Parade ring updates

2 Rousing Encore

3 Bergerac

4 Westmorian

5 Woven

6 Winged Messenger

7 Lord Roxby

8 Musical Touch

9 Grant Wood

10 Duran

11 Kodiac Thriller

12 Yes I'm Mali

13 Manila Scouse

14 El Bufalo

15 Lethal Nymph

16 Almarda Prince

17 Archduke Ferdinand

18 Secret Guest

19 Kats Bob

20 Irish Nectar

21 Sports Coach

22 Bonnie's Boy

Royal Ascot 2026

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