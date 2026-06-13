Trackside Live blog from York: parade ring updates and selections

Our Trackside Live team are live from York this afternoon for the 55th Macmillan Charity Raceday.
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15:00 Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup
Parade ring updates
1 Al Qareem
2 Epic Poet
3 Gregory
4 Mount Atlas
5 Roaring Legend
6 Tabletalk
14:25 Sky Bet Supporting Macmillan Handicap
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Result:
1st Extremely Zain 2/1 fav
2nd Andesite 25/1
3rd Son 20/1
4th Lir Speciale 11/2
Verdict:
5-4-2 best trio
Parade ring updates:
1 Yanifer - fit and well, no issues there
2 Mirabeau - even for a grey, can clearly be seen to be very fit here; in superb condition
4 Darkness - good strong type, looks well, shortlisted
5 Akkadian Thunder - another for the shortlist, in terrific condition, well muscled up at the back
6 Sujet - another on the more compact side, might just come on a touch for this
7 Milford - more compact unit, handler has a lid on at present but that could change
8 Aalto - fit, plenty of definition at the rear
10 Gweedore - kicking out. Is fit, but likely to have someone's eye out soon. Needs to calm it down
11 Persuasion - pretty straight, again just come on a touch
12 Brighton Bay - fit, ears keep going back, having a look about
13 Lir Speciale - more relaxed, looks fine after yesterday's exertions, no issues
14 Recency Bias - fine, lean
15 Midnight Strike - another big unit, fit after recent run
16 Extremely Zain - fit, maybe not the biggest here but fine overall
17 Son - too keen, pulling, getting a touch warm
18 Andesite - quite tense, head in the air somewhat, just okay
19 Glenfinnan - fine after recent win, looks to have come out the race well
20 Daydreama - strong sort, fit, coat a touch dull
21 White Crown Star - plenty of rib on show after absence, by no means unfit
13:50 Queen Mother's Cup Handicap
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Result
1st Dunkeld Dreamer 6/1
2nd Humble Spark 7/2 jt-fav
3rd Secret Force 7/2 jt-fav
Verdict
The best
Parade Ring updates:
1 Prince Of The Seas - fit, nice and relaxed, no issues
2 Arqoob - fit, little older so maybe carrying a touch of condition, but looks well overall
3 Chillingham - Early eyecatcher, turned up spot-on for this, plenty of rib and definition on show
4 Parlando - okay, still looks like another run will being him on again
5 Humble Spark - fit, nice walk, relaxed, no issues
6 Secret Force - thicker-set type, fit and well, strong
7 No Knee Never - fine, coat perhaps a bit dull, can be forgiven that on what is a cool day here
8 Dunkeld Dreamer - very lean, lighter-framed model, no issues but others make a little more appeal - getting a bit on toes
9 Mayaada - fit, having a look about, not fully concentrating on the job as yet
15:35 Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap
Parade ring updates:
1 Five Ways
2 Super Soldier
3 Postmodern
4 Advertised
5 Cape Ashizuri
6 Boston Dan
7 Underwriter
8 Man Of Vision
9 Red Spells Danger
10 Silent Strike
11 Reciprocated
12 Chicago Pope
13 First Legion
14 Ruby's Angel
15 Fortification
16 Back To Me
17 Golden Brown
18 Thunder Call
19 Alamimos
20 First Time
21 Go Vince Go
22 Kind Touch
16:15 Tomahawk Restaurants Supporting Macmillan EBF Maiden Stakes
Parade ring updates:
1 Athos
3 Conciliate
4 Inner City Blues
5 Neverbeatdeswalker
6 Stardom Glory
7 Sue's Last Chance
8 Ten Clarets
16:50 Ice Co Supporting Macmillan Handicap
Parade ring updates:
1 Point Of Contact
2 Billyb
3 Grizedale
4 Fantastic Fox
5 Empire Of Light
6 Frankies Dream
7 Freddie Steady Go
8 Capital Guarantee
9 Break The Bank
10 Kaleido
11 Cristo
12 Hale End
13 They All Know Me
14 Financer
15 Pearl Eye
16 Leadenhall
17 Harswell Ruby
17:25 Fordy Marshall Handicap
Parade ring updates
2 Rousing Encore
3 Bergerac
4 Westmorian
5 Woven
6 Winged Messenger
7 Lord Roxby
8 Musical Touch
9 Grant Wood
10 Duran
11 Kodiac Thriller
12 Yes I'm Mali
13 Manila Scouse
14 El Bufalo
15 Lethal Nymph
16 Almarda Prince
17 Archduke Ferdinand
18 Secret Guest
19 Kats Bob
20 Irish Nectar
21 Sports Coach
22 Bonnie's Boy
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