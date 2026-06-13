Trackside Live blog from York: parade ring updates and selections

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5-4-2 best trio

Parade ring updates:

1 Yanifer - fit and well, no issues there

2 Mirabeau - even for a grey, can clearly be seen to be very fit here; in superb condition

4 Darkness - good strong type, looks well, shortlisted

5 Akkadian Thunder - another for the shortlist, in terrific condition, well muscled up at the back

6 Sujet - another on the more compact side, might just come on a touch for this

7 Milford - more compact unit, handler has a lid on at present but that could change

8 Aalto - fit, plenty of definition at the rear

10 Gweedore - kicking out. Is fit, but likely to have someone's eye out soon. Needs to calm it down

11 Persuasion - pretty straight, again just come on a touch

12 Brighton Bay - fit, ears keep going back, having a look about

13 Lir Speciale - more relaxed, looks fine after yesterday's exertions, no issues

14 Recency Bias - fine, lean

15 Midnight Strike - another big unit, fit after recent run

16 Extremely Zain - fit, maybe not the biggest here but fine overall

17 Son - too keen, pulling, getting a touch warm

18 Andesite - quite tense, head in the air somewhat, just okay

19 Glenfinnan - fine after recent win, looks to have come out the race well

20 Daydreama - strong sort, fit, coat a touch dull

21 White Crown Star - plenty of rib on show after absence, by no means unfit