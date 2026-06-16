Going news and market movers on day one of Royal Ascot

All the latest going news and stalls positions for the first day at Royal Ascot plus the market movers.
Market Movers
The three best backed horses with Sky Bet and Paddy Power in the Queen Anne Stakes, the King Charles III Stakes and the St James's Palace Stakes.
14:30 Queen Anne Stakes
Docklands 13/2 from 8/1 - last year's winner and twice a Royal Ascot hero.
15:40 King Charles III Stakes
Time For Sandals 14/1 from 20s - won the Commonwealth Cup at last year's meeting.
16:20 St James's Palace Stakes
Gstaad 9/4 from 11/4 - the Irish 2000 Guineas winner has been backed to reverse Newmarket form with Bow Echo.
Going
The going for day one of Royal Ascot is: Good to Firm, Good in places.
GoingStick at 8.30am:
Stands’ side: 8.6
Centre: 8.6
Far side: 8.6
Round: 7.6
Stalls:
Straight Course: centre
Round Course: inside
Rail movements:
The rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately 4yds out from approximately 9f out to the home straight. This will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday.
4.20pm +7 yards (approximately)
5.00pm +14 yards (approximately)
5.35pm +14 yards (approximately)
6.10pm +14 yards (approximately)
Weather:
Dry overnight to Tuesday morning. 0.4mm rain on Monday. 5mm rain recorded through the past 7 days to Tuesday. Dry, warm day is forecast. It is forecast to be generally dry through the week, with an occasional light shower possible on Wednesday and Friday. Max temp expected to be between 22 and 26 to Thursday when they could increase further.
Royal Ascot Tuesday
- Royal Ascot racecards, form and FREE video replays
- Royal Ascot going and weather forecast
- Royal Ascot odds with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot free bets
- Willie Mullins column
- Andrew Asquith's long-range tips
- Ben Linfoot punting Q&A
- Mark Howard's Horses to Follow
- Guineas hero Bow Echo primed for 'ultimate test'
- Andrew Balding: My Royal Ascot team
- Karl Burke: My Royal Ascot team
- George Scott: My Royal Ascot team
- Paddy Twomey: My Royal Ascot team
- George Boughey: My five to follow at Ascot
- Latest Royal Ascot tips and features
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