Going news and market movers on day one of Royal Ascot

All the latest going news and stalls positions for the first day at Royal Ascot plus the market movers.

Market Movers The three best backed horses with Sky Bet and Paddy Power in the Queen Anne Stakes, the King Charles III Stakes and the St James's Palace Stakes. 14:30 Queen Anne Stakes Docklands 13/2 from 8/1 - last year's winner and twice a Royal Ascot hero. 15:40 King Charles III Stakes Time For Sandals 14/1 from 20s - won the Commonwealth Cup at last year's meeting. 16:20 St James's Palace Stakes Gstaad 9/4 from 11/4 - the Irish 2000 Guineas winner has been backed to reverse Newmarket form with Bow Echo.